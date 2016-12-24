Jay Ajayi dominates Bills (again) in Week 16 fantasy

Last week, it seemed the three-headed committee in Oakland was still hanging onto life, and this week it came roaring back with a vengeance. Latavius Murray "led" the group with 44 percent of the touches on 41 percent of the plays, but Washington (33 percent of touches, 34 percent of plays) and Jalen Richard (22 percent of touches, 20 percent of plays) were right behind him. Making matters worse for Murray owners were the three touchdowns scored by the talented rookies. For most of the year, Murray had been a touchdown-dependent RB2, which was fine considering he scored in eight of 13 games. However, this backfield split will be one to avoid early in 2017 drafts. People will get excited seeing Murray's high season-long finish (currently the RB12), but those who paid attention will know that his quest to repeat in 2017 will have plenty of road blocks.