Jamaal Charles returns to Kansas City Chiefs practice

Dwayne Bowe was nowhere to be found, but that didn't slow down the optimism in Kansas City Chiefs camp after the team's first full practice.
Darlington: Why I love training camp
Training camp is here! Jeff Darlington provides 42 reasons why he absolutely cherishes this roster-shaping process. More ...
Dynamic running back Jamaal Charleswas on the field, splitting reps with Peyton Hillis. Tight end Tony Moeaki was there for the first time since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. Safety Eric Berry was finally back leading the secondary.
All three players practiced at full speed for the first time since their devastating injuries from a year ago.
"I feel I've got my swag back," Charles said. "My legs feel fresh."
The same may be true for the entire Chiefs team. We are so high on them because they have young talent throughout the roster. The return of Charles, Moeaki and Berry is huge. Guys like Tamba Hali, Derrick Johnson and Brandon Flowers are squarely in their prime.
While the Chiefs may come up short at quarterback, their talent takes a back seat to no one in the AFC West.