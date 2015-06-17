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Jake Matthews comfortable in Shanahan's scheme

Published: Jun 17, 2015 at 03:33 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

With Kyle Shanahan running the Atlanta Falcons' offense, much of the discussion has centered on the running back competition or the dynamic potential of a healthy Julio Jones-Matt Ryan combo. However, the crux of the offense will come down to line play, as it usually does.

Second-year offensive tackle Jake Matthews believes he's the prefect fit for the new zone-blocking scheme.

"It's about athleticism and speed," Matthews said Tuesday, via ESPN.com. "We're trying to beat the defense off the ball, outwork them and outrun them, and beat them with angles, all that stuff ... cutting them off. I think it something that's well-suited for me. I feel like I have that lateral quickness and I can be a big help in this offense. So I'm excited for it."

The former No. 6 overall pick was only a partial participant in Tuesday's minicamp as he rehabs from January foot surgery. The second-year player certainly boasts the superior athleticism that Shanahan needs from his offensive lineman.

There will be more pressure on Matthews to improve from a poor rookie season -- due in part to injures. (For comparison's sake: Pro Football Focus rated him their worst offensive tackle out of 84 players.)

The Flacons offensive line has been shuffled this offseason after the team recently cut tackle Sam Baker and guard Justin Blalock, who then retired. More changes could come as we get into training camp battles and Shanahan decides where each piece best fits in his scheme.

The most important piece will be Matthews and the Falcons hope the fit is as good as the 23-year-old believes.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Dez Bryant's contract situation and ranks the best backfields for the 2015 season. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

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