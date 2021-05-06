Jake Ehlinger, younger brother of Colts draft pick Sam, found dead Thursday

Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts draft pick ﻿Sam Ehlinger﻿, was found dead Thursday.

No cause of death is known at this time.

"It's very sad and tragic news that we received this afternoon during such an exciting time for the family, and our hearts and prayers are with the whole family," Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement to NFL Media. "I know how close they were and we're just really stunned, but we are prayerful and we know God has a plan. We are doing everything we can to console the family and do what we can to make things as easy as possible at this difficult time."

Sam Ehlinger was the starting quarterback for the University of Texas over the past four seasons and his brother Jake, who also attended Westlake High School, joined him at UT over the past two years. Jake Ehlinger was an incoming sophomore linebacker for the Longhorns.

Sam Ehlinger was selected Saturday in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Colts. A Colts spokesperson confirmed that the team is taking care of Sam Ehlinger's travel accommodations to get him back to Austin as soon as possible.