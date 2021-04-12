Jaguars fans gift Trevor Lawrence high-tech toaster for wedding

The movement snowballed into a donation machine now capable of buying 23 Revolution Cooking High Speed Smart Toasters for the Lawrences. Dillard purchased one and opened the remaining funds up to a Twitter poll.

"I quickly jumped back on Twitter, opened a poll with the idea of donating the rest after purchasing the toaster and maybe (a) vacuum," Dillard told Sports Illustrated's Kassidy Hill. "I thought it was important to float the idea first because I had already collected $2,250 at this point and wanted people to be okay with where their money was going. I believe the poll ended around 87% in favor of donating the rest to charity."