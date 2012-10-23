Jaguars believe Blaine Gabbert has torn labrum

It hasn't taken long for the Jacksonville Jaguars to shift into tailspin mode following a couple of injuries to high-profile players.
A team source told NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the Jaguars believe preliminary results from an MRI indicate starting quarterback Blaine Gabbert suffered a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Oakland Raiders. The injury was first reported by ESPN's Ed Werder on Tuesday.
He joins starting running back Maurice Jones-Drew among the team's walking wounded. Jones-Drew is battling a foot injury that will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers and might require surgery.
Gabbert's status against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday is in flux until Dr. James Andrews examines the injury, according to Werder's source. Mike Mularkey on Monday, however, indictated Gabbert likely would be ready to play. Gabbert says he will play unless team doctors prevent him.
The Jaguars aren't built to survive a rash of injuries on offense. Even at full strength, this attack struggles to move the ball and play with energy. Losing Gabbert for any amount of time won't help this young team grow.