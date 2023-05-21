Around the NFL

Jadeveon Clowney admits 'it would be nice' to return to Texans, has 'no timetable' on signing somewhere

Published: May 21, 2023 at 08:29 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Jadeveon Clowney began his NFL journey as the Texans' No. 1 overall pick in 2014.

With the calendar soon turning to June, is there a possibility the pass rusher returns to the place he last called home in 2018?

"It would be nice," Clowney told Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston. "All my family is here. Friends here. The guys I work out with can help me take care of my body a lot better being right up under them. … You never know. You never know what will happen. You never know what's in front of you."

Related Links

Clowney, the No. 35 overall free agent and one of 11 players remaining in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 available, spent his first five years in the NFL as a Texan, amassing 29 sacks and going to three Pro Bowls before Houston traded him to Seattle ahead of the 2019 season.

He has yet to return to the heights he enjoyed with his first team. He's managed to add just 14 more sacks while splitting the last four years between the Seahawks, Titans and Browns, and he ended his tenure in Cleveland with a cantankerous whimper in 2022 after being held out of the regular-season finale following complaints about his role.

A return to Houston would mean joining a team that is looking up at most of the league after finishing with the second-worst record last year, but whether as a player or just a spectator, Clowney has faith in a budding turnaround.

"I see they putting the pieces together," he said. "I'm a big fan of their new head coach (DeMeco Ryans). They've got some guys up front I think can go -- Maliek (Collins) and they just got the rookie (Will Anderson) this year -- It'll be a big thing to see what they do this year. I'm looking forward to seeing what they do. Especially since I'm (based) here. I don't know. We'll see what happens."

It would be a fitting homecoming. Ryans is a promising young coach with the defensive prowess to utilize him well. But Clowney should also have options elsewhere. Even with some diminishing returns and less of a burst at 30 years old, he still has the tools to contribute as an edge piece for teams both rebuilding and contending.

"A lot," Clowney said when asked how much he has left in the tank. "I'll show you. We'll see. There's a lot of guys I know that can't outdo me right now. I won't talk about it, I don't like to toot my own horn, I just like to show up and show out."

Wherever he does show up, Clowney has no desire to rush the destination.

"I'm looking to bounce back this year," he said. "I'm not really worried about no timetable or where I end up or how it goes. I just want to continue to play the game I love."

Related Content

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car while participating in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, a charity bike ride. The two-time Pro Bowler later tweeted reassurances that he is fine after the close call.

news

49ers LB Fred Warner looking toward 2023 season: 'I'll always say defense wins championships'

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is taking responsibility as the 2023 regular season is slowly creeping up. "I'll always say defense wins championships, so it's going to start and end with us," Warner said.

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Hired as Trey Lance's private coach this offseason, Jeff Christensen told The Athletic this week about the 49ers QB's progressive offseason working with Patrick Mahomes.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney's plan to 'ball out' includes new mindset: 'I'm just disrespecting everybody'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is hoping to rebound and win this season, and he'll do so with the mindset of dismissing the need for respect.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers trade comments were 'nothing against' Panthers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wanted to clear the air about his Carolina Panthers comments, stating that they were "nothing against" his former team.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend Jim Brown

The NFL community mourned the death of Jim Brown upon the announcement of his death on Friday with a collection of tributes to the NFL great from players and figures around the league.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson tweets that he's 'officially cleared' three months after adductor surgery

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced he has been cleared to return to football activities following a three-month recovery period from surgery on his torn adductor muscle.

news

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean heading into 2023 season: 'We look at it like we're the ones out there hunting'

Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean says the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles are "hunting" after the team's loss in Super Bowl LVII.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More