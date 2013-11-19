Around the League

Presented By

Jabari Greer on New Orleans Saints' IR with ACL tear

Published: Nov 19, 2013 at 08:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints are one of six defenses yet to allow 200 points this season, withstanding a string of significant injuries since training camp opened.

That defensive strength will be tested after the loss of one of defensive coordinator Rob Ryan's key veterans.

The Saints announced Tuesday that cornerback Jabari Greer was placed on season-ending injured reserve after tearing his ACL in Sunday's 23-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Of all the injuries -- including those to defensive end Will Smith, and linebackers Jonathan Vilma and Victor Butler -- Greer's will be the toughest to overcome due to the shaky depth at the position.

A 60-game starter and defensive leader since signing with the Saints in 2009, Greer had teamed with Keenan Lewis to solidify a secondary that was among the worst in NFL history last season.

Second-year pro Corey White is expected to be elevated from subpackages to Greer's starting job.

"We can't replace Jabari's leadership that he brings, the spiritual leadership that he brings as well as the on-field leadership," defensive end Cameron Jordan said, via USA Today. "But talent-wise, I think Corey White is very promising and he's going to be a great guy."

Here's the rest of the injury news from around the league:

  1. 49ers cornerback Tarell Brown is believed to have at least cracked ribs after spending Sunday night in a New Orleans hospital due to injuries sustained in the loss to the Saints. Two sources informed of the injuries tell NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that Brown will likely miss game action due to the internal nature of the injuries. Nickel back Tramaine Brock is poised to be elevated to starter if Brown sits out versus the Washington Redskins.

Battista: Heavy mettle

judy-battista-65x90.jpg

Judy Battista explains why Denver's win over Kansas City means so much when it comes to the Broncos' ultimate ambitions. READ

  1. New England Patriots cornerback Alfonzo Dennard's knee injury will keep him out again in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos, reports the Boston Herald, and it might be even longer than that before he returns. The secondary is short-handed after Aqib Talib aggravated his hip injury at the end of Monday night's 24-20 loss to the Panthers.
  1. San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram will reportedly begin practicing on a limited basis this week. The 2012 first-round draft pick has been on the physically unable to perform list since tearing his ACL in an offseason practice.
  1. Ingram isn't the only outside linebacker returning from an ACL injury. Saints pass rusher Victor Butler will practice for the first time since tearing his own ACL in late July. The team had to activate him by Tuesday to avoid the season-ending injured reserve list, so this isn't necessarily a sign that he's close to game action.
  1. The Denver Broncos placed Rahim Moore on short-term injured reserve after the starting free safety underwent surgery Monday to alleviate the lateral compartment syndrome in his left leg.
  1. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin is expected to play in Sunday's game against the New York Giants, Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM, per The Dallas Morning News. The pass-catcher has missed the past three games with a strained hamstring.

We recapped every Week 11 game on the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW