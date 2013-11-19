Jabari Greer on New Orleans Saints' IR with ACL tear

The New Orleans Saints are one of six defenses yet to allow 200 points this season, withstanding a string of significant injuries since training camp opened.
That defensive strength will be tested after the loss of one of defensive coordinator Rob Ryan's key veterans.
The Saints announced Tuesday that cornerback Jabari Greer was placed on season-ending injured reserve after tearing his ACL in Sunday's 23-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Of all the injuries -- including those to defensive end Will Smith, and linebackers Jonathan Vilma and Victor Butler -- Greer's will be the toughest to overcome due to the shaky depth at the position.
A 60-game starter and defensive leader since signing with the Saints in 2009, Greer had teamed with Keenan Lewis to solidify a secondary that was among the worst in NFL history last season.
"We can't replace Jabari's leadership that he brings, the spiritual leadership that he brings as well as the on-field leadership," defensive end Cameron Jordan said, via USA Today. "But talent-wise, I think Corey White is very promising and he's going to be a great guy."
Here's the rest of the injury news from around the league:
- 49ers cornerback Tarell Brown is believed to have at least cracked ribs after spending Sunday night in a New Orleans hospital due to injuries sustained in the loss to the Saints. Two sources informed of the injuries tell NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that Brown will likely miss game action due to the internal nature of the injuries. Nickel back Tramaine Brock is poised to be elevated to starter if Brown sits out versus the Washington Redskins.
- New England Patriots cornerback Alfonzo Dennard's knee injury will keep him out again in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos, reports the Boston Herald, and it might be even longer than that before he returns. The secondary is short-handed after Aqib Talib aggravated his hip injury at the end of Monday night's 24-20 loss to the Panthers.
- San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram will reportedly begin practicing on a limited basis this week. The 2012 first-round draft pick has been on the physically unable to perform list since tearing his ACL in an offseason practice.
- Ingram isn't the only outside linebacker returning from an ACL injury. Saints pass rusher Victor Butler will practice for the first time since tearing his own ACL in late July. The team had to activate him by Tuesday to avoid the season-ending injured reserve list, so this isn't necessarily a sign that he's close to game action.
- The Denver Broncos placed Rahim Moore on short-term injured reserve after the starting free safety underwent surgery Monday to alleviate the lateral compartment syndrome in his left leg.
- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin is expected to play in Sunday's game against the New York Giants, Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM, per The Dallas Morning News. The pass-catcher has missed the past three games with a strained hamstring.