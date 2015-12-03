J.J. Watt, Houston Texans' defense finally living up to promise

As you can see below, the Jets are aligned in a trips formation, with Brandon Marshall isolated against Joseph on the right. The Texans are showing a "quarter-quarter-half" coverage prior to the snap, but the unit will switch to a Cover-3 Buzz concept after the snap. Notice how Joseph is playing off and slightly outside of the receiver, because he knows Hal and Cushing are underneath droppers to the inside. Hal drops into the hook zone, reads the eyes of the quarterback and makes an aggressive break to the ball. With Joseph responsible for the deep route and double move, the safety is free to attack the ball without hesitation. This play results in an interception for the Texans(TO VIEW THE PLAY, SCROLL LEFT TO RIGHT ON THE IMAGE BELOW):