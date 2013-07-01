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Israel Idonije, Steve Weatherford on NFL Network

Published: Jul 01, 2013 at 07:31 PM

Get a jump on the week's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, defensive lineman Israel Idonije joins the program to talk about his new team, the Detroit Lions, and New York Giants punter Steve Weatherford visits us in-studio.

Schein: Football fireworks in 2013

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In honor of the Fourth of July, Adam Schein reveals potential sources of football fireworks (i.e., combustible relationships). **More ...**

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

» The legendary defensive end Jack Youngblood appears later today on the Dave Dameshek Football Program. Also, check for the Rich Eisen Podcast, which will feature retired quarterback Trent Dilfer.

» Elliot Harrison has a look at six coaches who will enter the 2013 season on the hot seat.

» Bucky Brooks continues a series that examines leading candidates for Most Improved Player of 2013 with a look at Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro.

» NFL Network and NFL.com's Around The League have launched their "32 in 32" series, breaking down the biggest subplots of every NFL team as the 2013 season approaches. Up today: The Denver Broncos.

» Around The League continues its series profiling the top 40 players we see Making a Leap in 2013.

» NFL.com's series on each NFL franchise's most underrated and overrated players of all time continues with the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins.

» NFL Evolution reports on how retired running back Clinton Portis suffered so many concussions during his NFL career that he lost count. Today, Portis is healthy and happy, living a regular life out of the NFL spotlight.

» Happy birthday to Cincinnati Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis, who turns 27 on Tuesday.

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