Is J.J. Watt still among the top 10 players in the NFL?

Since making his debut on the annual "Top 100" list at No. 5 in 2013, J.J. Watt has enjoyed elite status in this exercise, finishing first overall in 2015 and third last summer. On Monday, however, it was revealed that Watt plummeted to No. 35 on NFL Network's "The Top 100 Players of 2017" following a 2016 season in which he landed on injured reserve after just three games.
The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is on track again for 2017 after undergoing back surgery in September. However, Watt does have a number of miles on the odometer, and a rash of issues -- including multiple reported muscle tears in his abdomen and a previous back surgery in July of 2016 -- preceded his lost campaign. There's also always some amount of uncertainty about a player's ability to recover from an injury until it's been proven on the field.
Weighing Watt's jaw-dropping past -- including 69 sacks from 2012 to 2015 -- against where he stands today, do you see Watt as one of the top 10 players in the NFL heading into the 2017 season?
The important thing to remember about Watt is that he's never had more help around him than he will have this season.
Jadeveon Clowney and
Whitney Mercilus have both blossomed into
Pro Bowl pass rushers, which means even more opportunities for Watt to create the kind of havoc we are used to seeing. He may not be as dominant as he was in the past. But that doesn't mean he'll stop being one of the elite players in this league.