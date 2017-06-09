Is DeAngelo Williams becoming a pro wrestler?

Since we were just on the subject of aging NFL running backs looking to find their place in a world of uncertainty, let's stay in the neighborhood and check in on DeAngelo Williams.
Williams, an 11-year NFL veteran and current free agent, is taking his talents to the world of professional wrestling next month. Williams, who spent the last two seasons with the Steelers after a long run with the Panthers, confirmed to NFL.com's Michael Fabiano -- our in-house wrasslin' insider -- that he will be in the ring at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on July 2 in Orlando.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Williams will tag team with Quinn "Moose" Ojinnaka, a former NFL offensive lineman. I really like DeAngelo's chances here.
So is this a career change for Williams? Not quite. Williams told Fabiano the match should be considered a one-off (for now, anyway) and he is open to extending his NFL career -- as long as he gets an offer from "a Super Bowl contender."
Williams continues in the long tradition of NFL players dipping their toes in the waters of pro wrestling. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has made a string of WWE appearances, including a fairly surreal cameo at WrestleMania 33.
Meanwhile, I'm just thrilled to know that "Slammiversary" is a thing that exists in this world. I'm going to use it repeatedly in casual conversation with my wife until she threatens to leave me. "Honey, real quick, when's our slammiversary again?"