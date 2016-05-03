Instant-impact rookies from the 2016 NFL Draft

The Browns will use Coleman in the same way that the Bengals use A.J. Green. He has the speed (4.37-second 40-yard dash) to create separation. He has all the traits needed to succeed; he's tough, competitive and is very good running after the catch, especially on screen plays. He can also track the ball very well on over-the-shoulder catches. He had 10 drops, but that can be corrected if he learns to catch with his hands instead of his chest. He also has to work on route-running, given the limited route-tree he had at Baylor. The bottom line is, this is the kind of guy the Cleveland fan is looking for, and I expect him to flourish and produce a lot of big plays.