Inside the numbers of the 'Top 100 Players of 2022'

0 -- Amount of Jaguars, Jets, Lions and Texans in the Top 100. They are the four teams without players on the list (whether they were on the team last season or are on the roster for 2022). With zero players from Jacksonville or Houston, the AFC South had a division-low eight players recognized.

2 -- The ranking of Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who in 2019 became one of just two defensive players (along with J.J. Watt in 2015) to garner the No. 1 spot.

3 -- Aaron Rodgers' ranking in each of the last two years after winning AP NFL Most Valuable Player. Rodgers was No. 2 in the list in 2015 after winning the 2014 MVP. Having won four MVP awards, Rodgers has only one Top 100 No. 1 ranking to his credit in 2012, which came after winning the 2011 MVP.

4 -- Tom Brady has now been voted No. 1 in the Top 100 four times. No other player has ever won the accolade more than once. Brady has been voted No. 1 in 2011, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

7 -- There are seven Rams (including free-agent Odell Beckham Jr., new addition Bobby Wagner and free-agent departure Von Miller) on the list, the most in the NFC.

8 -- That the team with the most selections is Los Angeles, isn't surprising. That it's the Chargers is. The Bolts have seven players on the list who were with them in 2021 and one addition in cornerback J.C. Jackson.

9 -- Nine NFC North players, including Davante Adams -- who was traded from the Packers to the Raiders during the offseason -- are on the list, which is the least for any NFC division.

10 -- The top spot for a tight end, occupied by Chiefs TE Travis Kelce. It's the second year in a row Kelce is the top-ranked player at his position and in which he landed in the top 10, after his No. 5 placement last year. Kelce has been the top-ranked TE in three of the last four years, a run split up only by George Kittle's No. 7 ranking in 2020.

12 -- This is the 12th installment of the Top 100. It began in 2011 with Tom Brady taking the top spot and continues over a decade later with Brady still on top.

14 -- Niners offensive lineman Trent Williams garnered the highest spot ever bestowed on an offensive lineman at No. 14.

16 -- Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons, the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, set a new standard for the highest ranking for a rookie defensive player, squeaking past the previous best of Nick Bosa, who was No. 17 in 2020.

20 -- J.C. Jackson is the highest-ranked undrafted defensive player in the history of the list and one of five UDFAs on this year's list. He's joined by new Chargers teammate Austin Ekeler (No. 46), fellow cornerback Kenny Moore II (82), Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett (87) and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (94).