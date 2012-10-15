Around the League

Injury roundup: DeMarco Murray out for Cowboys

Published: Oct 15, 2012 at 03:23 PM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It feels like the end of an era in Baltimore. Ray Lewis' season-ending triceps tear wasn't the only injury story Monday, but it's the one we'll remember years from now.

Here's the rest of the injury news following Week 6:

  1. Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray reportedly will miss Week 7 with a left foot injury. Felix Jones once again will try to prove he can handle a starting role.

  1. New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon Lloyd has a "shoulder bruise," according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. We probably won't get much clarity on Lloyd for a while. Sorry, fantasy owners.
  1. Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardon's "flank" injury  actually was a rib cartilage problem. It sounds like he'll be ready to go this week.
  1. Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker (shoulder) will sit out another week. Matt Hasselbeck will get the call against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7.
  1. The Detroit Lions announced that running back Jahvid Best won't return from his concussion problem. At this point, it's fair to wonder if Best ever will play professional football again. Sad story.
  1. The Arizona Cardinals remain vague about quarterback Kevin Kolb's rib injury, but X-rays were negative. It sounds like he'll have a chance to play this week.
  1. There is fear that Browns linebacker Scott Fujita's career could be over because of a neck injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and NFL Network. It would be a sad way for Fujita to go out after a proud career.
  1. The New York Jets will be without running back Bilal Powell (shoulder) this week. Joe McKnight has a high ankle sprain. It looks like running back Jonathan Grimes will have to back up Shonn Greene.
  1. The Green Bay Packers will be without linebacker D.J. Smith and backup running back Brandon Saine for the season because of knee injuries. Green Bay has suffered clusters of injuries at those positions.
  1. Reports suggest the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without safety Troy Polamalu (calf) and Maurkice Pouncey (knee) in Week 7.
  1. Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph expects to play this week against the Ravens.

