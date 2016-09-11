Injuries: Brian Cushing tears MCL, out six weeks

Texans linebacker Brian Cushing didn't make it through the first quarter before suffering a major injury.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Cushing suffered a torn MCL, per a source informed of the injury. Cushing won't require surgery but will miss six weeks.
Cushing has suffered a myriad of injuries over the course of his NFL career, including a broken fibula and torn LCL back in 2013.
Here are some other injuries we are tracking on the first Sunday of the 2016 season:
- Chargers wideout Keenan Allensuffered a right knee injury and was carted off the field in the second quarter. He was ruled out at halftime. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it is a serious injury and a suspected ACL tear.
Cornerback Delvin Breaux was carted off with an apparent injury in the second half against the Raiders. The Saints' defense was dealt a major blow, as the corner suffered a broken fibula, a source informed told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- Buccaneers defensive end Jacquies Smith suffered a right knee injury in the first quarter and was carted off the field. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Falcons.
Julio Jones said he tweaked his left ankle -- the same injury he suffered in the preseason at Miami. Jones said he's not concerned about the injury.
- Bills offensive tackle Cordy Glenn has an ankle injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Ravens.
Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter, the team announced.
- Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson injured his left shoulder in Sunday night's loss to the Patriots.