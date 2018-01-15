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Injuries: Andrew Sendejo (concussion) doing better

Published: Jan 14, 2018 at 11:52 PM

The New England Patriots' Swiss Army running back should be returning for the AFC Championship Game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Rex Burkhead is expected to return this week, according to a source informed of the situation. The running back hasn't played since Dec. 17 due to a knee sprain.

Burkhead's return would make the Patriots offense an even more diverse operation. New England can deploy the tailback in multiple formations. He's a shifty power-runner from the backfield, and a matchup nightmare against linebackers when split wide or in the slot. Burkhead became the Patriots' go-to back in the red zone, which will be pivotal against a smothering Jacksonville defense.

In 10 games this season, Burkhead earned eight total touchdowns, 264 rushing yards on 64 totes, and 30 receptions for 254 yards.

Elsewhere in injury news on Monday:

  1. Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) is "doing a lot better," coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on Monday. Sendejo left the game with a concussion after he was hit from his blind side by Saints receiver Michael Thomas. Zimmer didn't speculate on Thomas' intent on the play when speaking Monday.
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