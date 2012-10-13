Around the League

Presented By

Indianapolis Colts ready for a 'sprinkle' of Tim Tebow

Published: Oct 13, 2012 at 11:55 AM

In their grand master scheme entering the season, the New York Jets imagined their two-quarterback approach with Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow as the type of gameplan that could keep an opposing defensive coordinator up at night.

Five weeks into the season, the Jets have been proven correct ... sort of. Tebow has forced opponents to prepare for more than just the Jets' base attack. But there's no evidence this has actually benefitted the Jets in any tangible sense.

'NFL GameDay Morning'

nfl_network_65x90.jpg

Watch "NFL GameDay Morning" at 9 a.m. ET every Sunday for live coverage of the latest news from NFL Network reporters. More ...

» Beisner: Ex-Giants aid 49ers' prep
» Darlington: Heavy workload for Murray
» Jones: Colts ready for 'sprinkle' of Tebow
» Rapoport: Johnson waits for Texans' turn

Tebow has been on the field for just 38 offensive snaps all season. At this stage, teams assume nothing radical will be thrown their way. That includes the Indianapolis Colts, who head to the Meadowlands for a meeting with the 2-3 Jets on Sunday.

"A little sprinkle of Tebow," said Colts defensive end Cory Redding, via NFL.com and NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. "That's pretty much what we are expecting."

Bruce Arians, the Colts' offensive coordinator and now interim coach while Chuck Pagano undergoes leukemia treatment, estimated the Colts spent 30 percent of their preparation time on Tebow packages. He called it a "burden" preparing for two offenses -- there's that master scheme again! -- but it's not an offense you'd ever see him run.

"Myself, I've never been a two-quarterback guy," Arians said. "If you have two, you don't have any. I've been a one-quarterback guy for my whole career, that's just my philosophy. It can work, they can make it work if they chose to do so and they obviously have. It's just not my philosophy, no."

If you have two, you don't have any. You have to wonder if that's the fear that keeps coach Rex Ryan up at night.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW