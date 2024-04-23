Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Colts fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Indianapolis' projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Indianapolis Colts Draft Overview
2023 record: 9-8
Third in AFC South; missed playoffs
Colts 2024 draft picks (7):
Round 1, pick 15
Round 2, pick 46
Round 3, pick 82
Round 4, pick 117
Round 5, pick 151
Round 6, pick 191
Round 7, pick 234
Colts team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Cornerback, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Interior OL, Safety
Projected Colts first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 15
|Daniel Jeremiah
|CB Quinyon Mitchell (TOL)
|Charles Davis
|DT Byron Murphy II (TEX)
|Lance Zierlein
|CB Cooper DeJean (IOWA)
|Bucky Brooks
|CB Quinyon Mitchell (TOL)
|Peter Schrager
|WR Malik Nabers (LSU) via projected trade to No. 9
Colts 2024 Opponents
Home
Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Steelers
Away
Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Vikings, Packers, Broncos, Giants
Colts Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|DT Raekwon Davis (Dolphins)
|QB Gardner Minshew (Raiders)
|QB Joe Flacco (Browns)
|RB Zack Moss (Bengals)
|WR Isaiah McKenzie (Giants)
|DE Jacob Martin (Bears)
Colts Decision Makers
Owner and CEO: Jim Irsay
General Manager: Chris Ballard
Assistant General Manager: Ed Dodds
Head Coach: Shane Steichen
Chris Ballard
- Ballard was hired as Colts GM in 2017
Colts Draft Notes since 2017
- 65 total players selected
- 3 First-Team All-Pros selected
- Selected QB Anthony Richardson with the 4th overall pick in 2023 Draft
- The Colts have drafted 3 All-Pros under Ballard
- G Quenton Nelson, LB Shaquille Leonard (no longer on team) & RB Jonathan Taylor
- 2018 Colts were only team in Super Bowl era to have 2 All-Pro rookies (Nelson & Leonard)
- The Colts selected FLA QB Anthony Richardson No. 4 overall in 2023 Draft
- Richardson started 4 games in 2023 (2-2 W-L, 577 pass yards, 3 pass TD, 1 INT, 136 rush yds, 4 rush TD)
- Richardson missed 13 games with injuries in 2023 (missed Week 3 with concussion & Weeks 6-18 with shoulder injury)
- If Richardson starts Week 1 in 2024, it would be the first time that IND has had the same Week 1 starting QB in back-to-back seasons since 2015-2016 (Andrew Luck)
- IND went 7 straight seasons with a different Week 1 starting QB than the previous season from 2017-2023
- Ballard has made a trade involving a 1st Round pick in 4 of the past 6 drafts
- 2018: Traded back 3 spots with NYJ (selected G Quenton Nelson at No. 6)
- 2019: Traded out of 1st round with WAS (selected CB Rock Ya-Sin in 2nd)
- 2020: Traded 1st-rd pick to SF (No. 13 overall) for DeForest Buckner
- 2022: Traded out of 2022 1st-rd as result of Carson Wentz conditional pick to PHI
- Ballard has used a top-80 overall pick on every offensive/defensive position besides interior DL
Highest drafted Colts player by position, since 2017
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Anthony Richardson
|1st
|4th
|2023
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|2nd
|41st
|2020
|WR
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|2nd
|34th
|2020
|TE
|Jelani Woods
|3rd
|73rd
|2022
|OT
|Bernhard Raimann
|3rd
|77th
|2022
|IOL
|Quenton Nelson
|1st
|6th
|2018
|DT
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|4th
|110th
|2023
|EDGE
|Kwity Paye
|1st
|21st
|2021
|LB
|Darius Leonard
|2nd
|36th
|2018
|CB
|Rock Ya-Sin
|2nd
|34th
|2019
|S
|Malik Hooker
|1st
|15th
|2017
Last time Colts picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2023
|Anthony Richardson
|Florida
|4th
|RB
|2009
|Donald Brown
|Connecticut
|27th
|WR
|2015
|Phillip Dorsett
|Miami - FL
|29th
|TE
|2003
|Dallas Clark
|Iowa
|24th
|OT
|2023
|Anthony Castonzo
|Boston College
|22nd
|OG
|2018
|Quenton Nelson
|Notre Dame
|6th
|C
|2016
|Ryan Kelly
|Alabama`
|18th
|DE
|2021
|Kwity Paye
|Michigan
|21st
|DT
|1995
|Ellis Johnson
|Florida
|15th
|LB
|2013
|Rob Morris
|BYU
|28th
|CB
|2005
|Marlin Jackson
|Michigan
|29th
|S
|2017
|Malik Hooker
|Ohio State
|15th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.