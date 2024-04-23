 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Colts fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Indianapolis' projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Indianapolis Colts Draft Overview

2023 record: 9-8
Third in AFC South; missed playoffs

Colts 2024 draft picks (7):

Round 1, pick 15
Round 2, pick 46
Round 3, pick 82
Round 4, pick 117
Round 5, pick 151
Round 6, pick 191
Round 7, pick 234

Colts team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Cornerback, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Interior OL, Safety

Projected Colts first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 15
Daniel Jeremiah CB Quinyon Mitchell (TOL)
Charles Davis DT Byron Murphy II (TEX)
Lance Zierlein CB Cooper DeJean (IOWA)
Bucky Brooks CB Quinyon Mitchell (TOL)
Peter Schrager WR Malik Nabers (LSU) via projected trade to No. 9

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Colts 2024 Opponents

Home

Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Steelers

Away

Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Vikings, Packers, Broncos, Giants

Colts Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
DT Raekwon Davis (Dolphins) QB Gardner Minshew (Raiders)
QB Joe Flacco (Browns) RB Zack Moss (Bengals)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (Giants)
DE Jacob Martin (Bears)

Colts Decision Makers

Owner and CEO: Jim Irsay

General Manager: Chris Ballard

Assistant General Manager: Ed Dodds

Head Coach: Shane Steichen

Chris Ballard

- Ballard was hired as Colts GM in 2017

Colts Draft Notes since 2017

- 65 total players selected

- 3 First-Team All-Pros selected

- Selected QB Anthony Richardson with the 4th overall pick in 2023 Draft

- The Colts have drafted 3 All-Pros under Ballard

- G Quenton Nelson, LB Shaquille Leonard (no longer on team) & RB Jonathan Taylor

- 2018 Colts were only team in Super Bowl era to have 2 All-Pro rookies (Nelson & Leonard)

- The Colts selected FLA QB Anthony Richardson No. 4 overall in 2023 Draft

- Richardson started 4 games in 2023 (2-2 W-L, 577 pass yards, 3 pass TD, 1 INT, 136 rush yds, 4 rush TD)

- Richardson missed 13 games with injuries in 2023 (missed Week 3 with concussion & Weeks 6-18 with shoulder injury)

- If Richardson starts Week 1 in 2024, it would be the first time that IND has had the same Week 1 starting QB in back-to-back seasons since 2015-2016 (Andrew Luck)

- IND went 7 straight seasons with a different Week 1 starting QB than the previous season from 2017-2023

- Ballard has made a trade involving a 1st Round pick in 4 of the past 6 drafts

- 2018: Traded back 3 spots with NYJ (selected G Quenton Nelson at No. 6)

- 2019: Traded out of 1st round with WAS (selected CB Rock Ya-Sin in 2nd)

- 2020: Traded 1st-rd pick to SF (No. 13 overall) for DeForest Buckner

- 2022: Traded out of 2022 1st-rd as result of Carson Wentz conditional pick to PHI

- Ballard has used a top-80 overall pick on every offensive/defensive position besides interior DL

Highest drafted Colts player by position, since 2017

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Anthony Richardson 1st 4th 2023
RB Jonathan Taylor 2nd 41st 2020
WR Michael Pittman Jr. 2nd 34th 2020
TE Jelani Woods 3rd 73rd 2022
OT Bernhard Raimann 3rd 77th 2022
IOL Quenton Nelson 1st 6th 2018
DT Adetomiwa Adebawore 4th 110th 2023
EDGE Kwity Paye 1st 21st 2021
LB Darius Leonard 2nd 36th 2018
CB Rock Ya-Sin 2nd 34th 2019
S Malik Hooker 1st 15th 2017

Last time Colts picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2023 Anthony Richardson Florida 4th
RB 2009 Donald Brown Connecticut 27th
WR 2015 Phillip Dorsett Miami - FL 29th
TE 2003 Dallas Clark Iowa 24th
OT 2023 Anthony Castonzo Boston College 22nd
OG 2018 Quenton Nelson Notre Dame 6th
C 2016 Ryan Kelly Alabama` 18th
DE 2021 Kwity Paye Michigan 21st
DT 1995 Ellis Johnson Florida 15th
LB 2013 Rob Morris BYU 28th
CB 2005 Marlin Jackson Michigan 29th
S 2017 Malik Hooker Ohio State 15th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

