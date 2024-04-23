Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Chris Ballard

- Ballard was hired as Colts GM in 2017

Colts Draft Notes since 2017

- 65 total players selected

- 3 First-Team All-Pros selected

- Selected QB Anthony Richardson with the 4th overall pick in 2023 Draft

- The Colts have drafted 3 All-Pros under Ballard

- G Quenton Nelson, LB Shaquille Leonard (no longer on team) & RB Jonathan Taylor

- 2018 Colts were only team in Super Bowl era to have 2 All-Pro rookies (Nelson & Leonard)

- The Colts selected FLA QB Anthony Richardson No. 4 overall in 2023 Draft

- Richardson started 4 games in 2023 (2-2 W-L, 577 pass yards, 3 pass TD, 1 INT, 136 rush yds, 4 rush TD)

- Richardson missed 13 games with injuries in 2023 (missed Week 3 with concussion & Weeks 6-18 with shoulder injury)

- If Richardson starts Week 1 in 2024, it would be the first time that IND has had the same Week 1 starting QB in back-to-back seasons since 2015-2016 (Andrew Luck)

- IND went 7 straight seasons with a different Week 1 starting QB than the previous season from 2017-2023

- Ballard has made a trade involving a 1st Round pick in 4 of the past 6 drafts

- 2018: Traded back 3 spots with NYJ (selected G Quenton Nelson at No. 6)

- 2019: Traded out of 1st round with WAS (selected CB Rock Ya-Sin in 2nd)

- 2020: Traded 1st-rd pick to SF (No. 13 overall) for DeForest Buckner

- 2022: Traded out of 2022 1st-rd as result of Carson Wentz conditional pick to PHI