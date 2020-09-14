Around the NFL

Inactive reports for Week 1's Monday Night Football doubleheader

Published: Sep 14, 2020 at 05:48 PM

Editor's note: Below are the official inactive reports for Week 1's Monday Night Football Doubleheader.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants

Table inside Article
Team Player Position
Steelers Josh Dobbs QB
Steelers Anthony McFarland Jr. RB
Steelers Ulysees Gilbert III LB
Steelers David DeCastro G
Steelers Carlos Davis DT
Steelers Zach Gentry TE
Giants Golden Tate WR
Giants T.J. Brunson LB
Giants Cam Brown LB
Giants Tae Crowder LB
Giants Shane Lemieux G
Giants Jackson Barton OT
Giants RJ McIntosh DE

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

Table inside Article
Team Player Position

