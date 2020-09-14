Editor's note: Below are the official inactive reports for Week 1's Monday Night Football Doubleheader.
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Steelers
|Josh Dobbs
|QB
|Steelers
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|RB
|Steelers
|Ulysees Gilbert III
|LB
|Steelers
|David DeCastro
|G
|Steelers
|Carlos Davis
|DT
|Steelers
|Zach Gentry
|TE
|Giants
|Golden Tate
|WR
|Giants
|T.J. Brunson
|LB
|Giants
|Cam Brown
|LB
|Giants
|Tae Crowder
|LB
|Giants
|Shane Lemieux
|G
|Giants
|Jackson Barton
|OT
|Giants
|RJ McIntosh
|DE
