Ideas for the QB-needy: Trubisky to Browns? Romo to Texans?

Whether the team agrees with me is another matter, of course, but I happen to think the Bills already have their quarterback, which is why they fall so low on this list. I know the Bills have a new coach in Sean McDermott, so their direction might not be defined. But if I were them, I'd exercise the option on the rest of the contract extension Taylor signed in August. Yes, that would mean paying him $27.5 million for 2017, but exercising the option saves them a serious chunk of salary-cap space next season, and that I can live with. I also happen to think he's worth it. I like everything about him. A down 2016 notwithstanding, Taylor's a player who can help Buffalo win, provided he and his receivers are fully healthy, and I think the Bills will have a hard time finding someone better. There's an interesting wrinkle in light of the surgery he recently underwent: If he can't pass a physical in time and the option isn't exercised, the team will be on the hook for the full $27.5 million in 2017 whether they keep him on the roster or cut him loose.