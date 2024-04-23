Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Nick Caserio

- Caserio is entering his 4th season as Texans GM

- 2001-2020: Various roles with Patriots, most recently as Director of Player Personnel from 2008-2020 (highest executive behind Belichick)

Texans Draft Notes (*Past 3 Drafts)*

- 23 total players selected (13 offense, 10 defense)

- Selected the Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year in the 1st-Round of the 2023 Draft (QB C.J. Stroud & OLB Will Anderson Jr: 2nd & 3rd overall picks)

- Four 1st-round picks over last two Drafts: Stroud & Anderson Jr. in 2023, CB Derek Stingley Jr. & G Kenyon Green in 2022

- The 2023 Texans were 1 of 3 teams since 1970 to select both the Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year in the same class (also 2017 NO & 2022 NYJ)

- QB C.J. Stroud (No. 2 overall): averaged 273.9 pass YPG in 2023 (2nd among QBs)

- OLB Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3 overall): 7.0 sacks & tied team high with 22 QB hits in 2023

- The Texans had a 10-7 record & made the playoffs in 2023 after having a 7-26-1 record from 2021-2022 (Caserio's first 2 seasons as HOU GM)

- 2023 HOU won WC Rd vs CLE & lost Divisional Round at BAL

- The Texans do not have a 1st Round Pick in 2024 Draft

- Traded No. 27 overall to ARI (trade occurred on Day 1 of 2023 Draft; traded up from No. 12 overall to No. 3 for Will Anderson Jr)

- Traded No. 23 overall (from CLE – Watson trade) to MIN for 2024 2nd Rd (No. 42), 2024 6th Rd (No. 188), 2025 2nd Rd pick

- The Texans traded for former Bills WR Stefon Diggs this offseason

- Sent 2025 2nd Round pick for Diggs, 2024 6th Round (No. 189) & 2025 5th Rd pick

- Diggs leads the NFL with 445 receptions since 2020 (30 years old)

- Caserio has drafted a wide receiver within the first 3 rounds in each of his 3 drafts as GM with the Texans

- Tank Dell (3rd Round, 2023), John Metchie (2nd Rd, 2022) & Nico Collins (3rd, 2021)