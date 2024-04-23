 Skip to main content
Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Texans fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Houston's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Houston Texans Draft Overview

2023 record: 10-7
First in AFC South; lost at Ravens in Divisional Round

Texans 2024 draft picks (9):

Round 2, pick 42 (acquired from Minnesota Vikings)
Round 2, pick 59
Round 3, pick 86 (acquired from Philadelphia Eagles)
Round 4, pick 123 (acquired from Cleveland Browns in Deshaun Watson trade)
Round 4, pick 127
Round 6, pick 188 (acquired from Minnesota Vikings)
Round 6, pick 189 (acquired from Buffalo Bills in Stefon Diggs trade)
Round 7, pick 238 (acquired from New Orleans Saints in Mark Ingram trade)
Round 7, pick 247

Texans team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Cornerback, Tight End, Linebacker, Interior OL, Defensive Tackle

Related Links

Texans 2024 Opponents

Home

Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Ravens

Away

Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Jets, Patriots, Vikings, Packers, Cowboys, Chiefs

Texans Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
DT Foley Fatukasi (Jaguars) DE Jonathan Greenard (Vikings)
DE Denico Autry (Titans) LB Blake Cashman (Vikings)
DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. (Saints) RB Devin Singletary (Giants)
CB Jeff Okudah (Falcons) P Cameron Johnston (Steelers)
CB Mike Ford (Browns) DT Maliek Collins (trade - 49ers)
LB Azeez Al-Shaair (Titans) OT George Fant (Seahawks)
RB Joe Mixon (trade - Bengals) DT Sheldon Rankins (Bengals)
P Tommy Townsend (Chiefs) LB Denzel Perryman (Chargers)
EDGE Danielle Hunter (Vikings) CB Tavierre Thomas (Buccaneers)
DT Tim Settle (Bills) T Josh Jones (Ravens)
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks)
CB C.J. Henderson (Panthers)
WR Stefon Diggs (trade - Bills)
CB Myles Bryant (Patriots)

Texans Decision Makers

Senior Chair: Janice McNair

Chairman/CEO: D. Cal McNair

General Manger: Nick Caserio

Head Coach: DeMeco Ryans

Nick Caserio

- Caserio is entering his 4th season as Texans GM

- 2001-2020: Various roles with Patriots, most recently as Director of Player Personnel from 2008-2020 (highest executive behind Belichick)

Texans Draft Notes (*Past 3 Drafts)*

- 23 total players selected (13 offense, 10 defense)

- Selected the Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year in the 1st-Round of the 2023 Draft (QB C.J. Stroud & OLB Will Anderson Jr: 2nd & 3rd overall picks)

- Four 1st-round picks over last two Drafts: Stroud & Anderson Jr. in 2023, CB Derek Stingley Jr. & G Kenyon Green in 2022

- The 2023 Texans were 1 of 3 teams since 1970 to select both the Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year in the same class (also 2017 NO & 2022 NYJ)

- QB C.J. Stroud (No. 2 overall): averaged 273.9 pass YPG in 2023 (2nd among QBs)

- OLB Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3 overall): 7.0 sacks & tied team high with 22 QB hits in 2023

- The Texans had a 10-7 record & made the playoffs in 2023 after having a 7-26-1 record from 2021-2022 (Caserio's first 2 seasons as HOU GM)

- 2023 HOU won WC Rd vs CLE & lost Divisional Round at BAL

- The Texans do not have a 1st Round Pick in 2024 Draft

- Traded No. 27 overall to ARI (trade occurred on Day 1 of 2023 Draft; traded up from No. 12 overall to No. 3 for Will Anderson Jr)

- Traded No. 23 overall (from CLE – Watson trade) to MIN for 2024 2nd Rd (No. 42), 2024 6th Rd (No. 188), 2025 2nd Rd pick

- The Texans traded for former Bills WR Stefon Diggs this offseason

- Sent 2025 2nd Round pick for Diggs, 2024 6th Round (No. 189) & 2025 5th Rd pick

- Diggs leads the NFL with 445 receptions since 2020 (30 years old)

- Caserio has drafted a wide receiver within the first 3 rounds in each of his 3 drafts as GM with the Texans

- Tank Dell (3rd Round, 2023), John Metchie (2nd Rd, 2022) & Nico Collins (3rd, 2021)

- Over the past 3 NFL Drafts, Caserio has used a top 3 round pick on every defensive position except interior DL

Highest drafted Texans player by position, past 3 Drafts

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB C.J. Stroud 1st 2nd 2023
RB Dameon Pierce 4th 107th 2023
WR John Metchie III 2nd 44th 2022
TE Brevin Jordan 5th 147th 2021
OT Austin Deculus 6th 205th 2022
IOL Keyon Green 1st 15th 2022
DT Roy Lopez 6th 195th 2021
EDGE Will Anderson Jr. 1st 3rd 2023
LB Christian Harris 3rd 75th 2022
CB Derek Stingley Jr. 1st 3rd 2022
S Jalen Pitre 2nd 37th 2022

Last time Texans picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2023 C.J. Stroud Ohio State 2nd
RB Never
WR 2016 Will Fuller Notre Dame 21st
TE Never
OT 2019 Tytus Howard Alabama State 23rd
OG 2022 Kenyon Green Texas A&M 15th
C Never
DE 2014 Jadeveon Clowney South Carolina 11th
DT 2007 Amobi Oyoke Louisville 10th
LB 2023 Will Anderson Jr. Alabama 3rd
CB 2022 Derek Stingley Jr. LSU 3rd
S Never
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

