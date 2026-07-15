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Honors 2026 Sponsors

Published: Jul 15, 2026 at 02:00 AM
AwardsSponsor
AP Most Valuable Player presented byInvisalign
AP Offensive Player of the Year presented byMicrosoft Copilot
AP Defensive Player of the Year presented byTCL
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year presented byEA SPORTS Madden NFL
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year presented byEA SPORTS Madden NFL
Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year powered byAWS
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented byNationwide
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class presented byNovartis
NFL Fan of the Year presented byCaptain Morgan
FedEx Air and Ground Players of the YearFedEX
Salute to Service Award presented byUSAA
Don Shula High School Coach of the Year presented byJersey Mike's
NFL Fan of the Year presented byCaptain Morgan
NFL FLAG Players of the year presented byToyota
HonorsSponsor
NFL Honors presented byInvisalign
NFL Honors Red Carpet Show presented byInvisalign

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