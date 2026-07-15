Honors 2026 Sponsors

|Awards
|Sponsor
|AP Most Valuable Player presented by
|Invisalign
|AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by
|Microsoft Copilot
|AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by
|TCL
|AP Offensive Rookie of the Year presented by
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL
|AP Defensive Rookie of the Year presented by
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL
|Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year powered by
|AWS
|Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by
|Nationwide
|Pro Football Hall of Fame Class presented by
|Novartis
|NFL Fan of the Year presented by
|Captain Morgan
|FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year
|FedEX
|Salute to Service Award presented by
|USAA
|Don Shula High School Coach of the Year presented by
|Jersey Mike's
|NFL Fan of the Year presented by
|Captain Morgan
|NFL FLAG Players of the year presented by
|Toyota
|Honors
|Sponsor
|NFL Honors presented by
|Invisalign
|NFL Honors Red Carpet Show presented by
|Invisalign