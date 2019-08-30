HOF center, Dolphins great Jim Langer dies at 71

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame mourns the passing of Jim Langer," Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He lived an incredible life. From a free agent to a Bronzed Bust, Jim's selfless sacrifice, perseverance and never giving up on his goal are important life lessons that can inspire us all. He was the ultimate teammate. His contributions to this game, especially how integral he was to the Miami Dolphins' sustained success throughout the 1970s, will live forever in Canton, Ohio where the Hall of Fame flag now flies at half-staff in his memory."