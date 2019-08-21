Dolphins to honor Nick Buoniconti with helmet decal

The Miami Dolphins will honor legend Nick Buoniconti during the 2019 season with a special decal on their helmets.

The team announced Wednesday the planned decal will feature the initials "NAB" and will debut at the season opener, a home game versus the Baltimore Ravens.

We will wear the initials of Nick Buoniconti on our helmets this season to honor our late linebacker legend. He will be missed. #NoNameDefense #Perfect



A Hall of Fame linebacker and key player in the Dolphins' 1972 Perfect Season, Buoniconti died July 30 at the age of 78.