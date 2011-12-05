Hester doesn't believe adding McNabb would help Bears

Following his second consecutive poor start, it's fair to wonder if Caleb Haine is the answer in Chicago.
Unfortunately for the Bears, it might be too late to go in a different direction. Jay Cutler's return from a thumb injury is in doubt, and the idea of signing a veteran quarterback off the street might be too big an undertaking to pull off successfully.
Bears wide receiver Devin Hester certainly feels that way. Haine's three-interception effort in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Chiefs has increased speculation that Donovan McNabb might be coming to Soldier Field, an idea Hester is against.
"It's going to be tough right now to pick up a quarterback that hasn't played in the Mike Martz offense," Hester told ESPN Radio (via ProFootballTalk.com). "This is a difficult offense to run, so as far as a quarterback who hasn't played in the offense, right now it's going to be a waste of time."
Martz, Chicago's offensive coordinator, runs a complicated scheme, meaning McNabb would have to play a whole lot of catch-up to allow the Bears to work off the entirety of their playbook. Then there's all that business about McNabb's woeful production during his runs in Washington and Minnesota.
"We're going to stick with the guys we got right now and hope we get better with those guys," Hester said.
It once was believed the Bears had a chance this season if they kept it together until Cutler returned. But Matt Forte's knee injury has summoned a black cloud over the season -- one that McNabb (or anybody else) is unlikely to make go away.