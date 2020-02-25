Henry Ruggs aiming to break NFL combine 40-yard-dash record

The former Alabama receiver said on Tuesday that he is the fastest player among the 337 draft prospects in Indianapolis for a crucial job interview this week, and his goal is to break John Ross' three-year-old record for the fastest 40 in combine history when receivers take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday. No one has recorded a time better than 4.29 in the two combines since Ross, a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, blazed a 4.22 that year. His goal, while ambitious, doesn't seem unattainable. Ruggs recalled 4.25 seconds as his fastest unofficial 40 time, but he believes there's an even faster run in him.