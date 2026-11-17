As football helmet technology continues to evolve, the NFL is focusing additional attention on the facemask area and how innovations there could help reduce concussion risk.
SoftShox and Guardian Sports are the joint winners of HealthTECH Challenge II, a crowdsourced innovation competition focused on improving impact protection and football helmet design. The companies worked together to develop the Guardian SoftShox Chinstrap, a helmet chinstrap add-on engineered to reduce concussion risk from facemask impacts.
SoftShox and Guardian Sports will receive up to $100,000 in funding, along with expert guidance, to further improve and produce the product.
Addressing Facemask Impacts
The Guardian SoftShox Chinstrap uses soft, wearable, liquid-filled shock absorbers that are designed to adaptively reduce the force transmitted to the head when contact occurs at the facemask.
The technology addresses an area of helmet design where improvement has not advanced at the same rate as helmet shell innovation. Over the past decade, shell innovation has advanced at more than twice the rate of improvement in the facemask area. During that time, the share of concussions resulting from shell impacts has declined, while the share resulting from facemask impacts has increased.
Last season, 44% of in-game concussions resulted from impacts to a player's facemask, up from 29% in 2015.
“The cutting-edge progress in helmet innovation is a concrete example of how investing in R&D initiatives improves safety across football,” said Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President overseeing player health and safety. “We are proud of the progress made in helmet shell protection, and we are excited to see our latest HealthTECH winner build solutions that make the rest of the helmet safer. This work sets the stage for the next wave of facemask innovation, and we look forward to building on this momentum.”
How the Guardian SoftShox Chinstrap Works
The Guardian SoftShox Chinstrap uses liquid-filled shock absorbers to intercept the force that travels from a facemask impact through the chin-cup and into the head. The shock absorbers respond adaptively to help mitigate impact risks.
The chinstrap was designed by SoftShox, a safety technology company that manufactures wearable hydraulic pads and equipment components, and developed in partnership with Guardian Sports, the material science company behind the Guardian Cap. The chinstrap is currently worn on the field by a few NFL players.
The companies' joint proposal was selected from a pool of 30 applicants to HealthTECH Challenge II. Four applicants were selected to present their ideas before a panel of expert judges. The other finalists were Certor Sports, LIGHT Helmets and researchers from the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Expanding the Focus on Facemask Protection
The NFL plans to launch additional challenges inviting innovators to further reimagine the facemask area through new designs and continued advancements in impact mitigation technology.
Shell and padding improvements have driven many of the advancements in helmet performance. “Top-Performing” helmet models have a nearly 30% lower concussion rate on the field than helmets classified as “Not Recommended.”
Addressing facemask impact protection will require a more systematic approach to the design of the whole helmet. Follow-on challenges will seek to maintain the progress made in shell impact protection while advancing energy attenuation in the facemask area.
About HealthTECH Challenge II
Launched at Super Bowl LX, HealthTECH Challenge II invited inventors, engineers, startups, academic teams and established companies around the world to submit ideas for improving impact protection and football helmet design, with a focus on facemask performance.
The challenge was conducted in partnership with Football Research, Inc. (FRI) and Duke Biomedical Engineering (Duke BME) as part of a broader effort to improve the standard of safety for football helmets. Submissions were assessed by Duke BME and a panel of expert judges established jointly by Duke BME and FRI.
Past HealthTECH Challenges have distributed more than $3 million in grants. The challenges have yielded results including the development of new helmet models now eligible for players to wear on the field; AI-powered computer vision supporting the detection of helmet impacts, which directly informed the league's Dynamic Kickoff rule change; machine-learning models to measure and analyze player contact; and research into field surface safety, treatment and materials.