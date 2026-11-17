As football helmet technology continues to evolve, the NFL is focusing additional attention on the facemask area and how innovations there could help reduce concussion risk.

SoftShox and Guardian Sports are the joint winners of HealthTECH Challenge II, a crowdsourced innovation competition focused on improving impact protection and football helmet design. The companies worked together to develop the Guardian SoftShox Chinstrap, a helmet chinstrap add-on engineered to reduce concussion risk from facemask impacts.

SoftShox and Guardian Sports will receive up to $100,000 in funding, along with expert guidance, to further improve and produce the product.

Addressing Facemask Impacts

The Guardian SoftShox Chinstrap uses soft, wearable, liquid-filled shock absorbers that are designed to adaptively reduce the force transmitted to the head when contact occurs at the facemask.

The technology addresses an area of helmet design where improvement has not advanced at the same rate as helmet shell innovation. Over the past decade, shell innovation has advanced at more than twice the rate of improvement in the facemask area. During that time, the share of concussions resulting from shell impacts has declined, while the share resulting from facemask impacts has increased.

Last season, 44% of in-game concussions resulted from impacts to a player's facemask, up from 29% in 2015.

“The cutting-edge progress in helmet innovation is a concrete example of how investing in R&D initiatives improves safety across football,” said Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President overseeing player health and safety. “We are proud of the progress made in helmet shell protection, and we are excited to see our latest HealthTECH winner build solutions that make the rest of the helmet safer. This work sets the stage for the next wave of facemask innovation, and we look forward to building on this momentum.”