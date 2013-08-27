Havard 'Kickalicious' Rugland released by Detroit Lions

Havard "Kickalicious" Rugland's fun story ran its course this preseason after the Detroit Lions released the kicker Tuesday, the team announced.
Rugland expressed his gratitude for the opportunity via Twitter, saying "it was a great experience." He thanked his former teammates, the Lions organization and his fans for the support.
The Norwegian YouTube sensation exceeded expectations during training camp and the preseason, but he never was a threat to beat out veteran David Akers and replace the newly retired Jason Hanson.
Kickalicious went 3 for 3 on field-goal attempts in the first two weeks of the preseason, including a 50-yarder.
He proved he has the leg to kick in the NFL and could handle the spotlight. Unknown just one year ago, he couldn't have asked for much more than the shot to prove he can kick.
This isn't the last we've heard from Kickalicious.