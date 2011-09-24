Hamstring strain will sideline Cowboys WR Austin vs. 'Skins

The Dallas Cowboys will be without their leading receiver when they meet the Washington Redskins on Monday night.
Miles Austin has been ruled out of Week 3 action as he deals with the effects of a strained hamstring.
Austin's loss is a painful one for Dallas, especially considering how the wideout performed last Sunday against the 49ers. Austin -- playing without injured counterpart Dez Bryant -- lit up San Francisco with nine catches for 143 yards and three touchdowns. He suffered the hamstring injury late in the contest.
Bryant returned to practice on Saturday as attempts to return from a thigh contusion. Quarterback Tony Romowas also seen throwing passes. Both players are listed as questionable.
Cowboys running back Felix Jones, a limited participant in practice all week, is listed as questionable as he deals with a shoulder he injured last week.
Landry sais Thursday he tested his hamstring about "70, 80 percent" as he tries to work his way back.
Another Redskins starter, cornerback Josh Wilson (back), is probable after practicing in full on Friday.