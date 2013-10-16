Hakeem Nicks to Panthers among trades that would make sense

This looseness led to some active trade markets. I remember one particularly busy trade-deadline day in 1974. Norm Snead, the starting quarterback of the New York Giants, went to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for two high draft picks. John Hadl went from the Los Angeles Rams to the Green Bay Packers for five picks spread out over two years. The Kansas City Chiefs sent Curley Culp and a first-round choice to the Houston Oilers for John Matuszak and a third-round selection. And the Dallas Cowboys shipped Craig Morton to the Giants for a first-round pick (which we ended up using on Randy White). Today, people are loath to trade with rivals or within their division, but we didn't used to be concerned about that. Morton, for example, started against us the week after the deal.