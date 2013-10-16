The Brandt Report

Hakeem Nicks to Panthers among trades that would make sense

Published: Oct 16, 2013 at 06:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Trading in the NFL used to be easy.

Want to trade with the Chicago Bears? Talk to George Halas and it'll get done in one conversation. Open to a deal with the Baltimore Colts? Weeb Ewbank will walk over to your table at the draft and work something out in minutes.

When I worked for the Dallas Cowboys, we just made trades. We weren't worried about things like players sharing their former team's secrets with their new bosses. Obviously, we weren't worried about a salary cap. Trades were so loosely scrutinized, George Allen once dealt away draft picks he didn't have.

This looseness led to some active trade markets. I remember one particularly busy trade-deadline day in 1974. Norm Snead, the starting quarterback of the New York Giants, went to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for two high draft picks. John Hadl went from the Los Angeles Rams to the Green Bay Packers for five picks spread out over two years. The Kansas City Chiefs sent Curley Culp and a first-round choice to the Houston Oilers for John Matuszak and a third-round selection. And the Dallas Cowboys shipped Craig Morton to the Giants for a first-round pick (which we ended up using on Randy White). Today, people are loath to trade with rivals or within their division, but we didn't used to be concerned about that. Morton, for example, started against us the week after the deal.

In the modern NFL, of course, complicating factors like the cap and the complexity of playbooks make it tough to do much wheeling and dealing. When a major move does get done -- like last month's trade of former first-round pick Trent Richardson from the Cleveland Browns to the Indianapolis Colts -- it sends shockwaves throughout the league.

Considering the high-stakes nature of today's NFL and the razor-thin line between success and failure, though, perhaps it's not surprising so few trades are made. It's like blackjack: If you hit, you're a hero, but if you miss, you're a bum -- and heroes get contract extensions while bums get fired.

As we approach the Oct. 29 trade deadline, I thought I'd put together a handful of potential deals that would make sense. Many likely would be precluded by the restrictive trade environment of today's league, but all of them would be helpful for both parties involved.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gil Brandt's Hot 100: Ranking top prospects in 2022 NFL Draft class

Gil Brandt ranks the top 100 prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Does Aidan Hutchinson reign supreme? Is Evan Neal the top offensive lineman? Is any QB higher than Malik Willis?

news

2022 NFL Draft: Ten teams that most need to ace their picks

Gil Brandt eyes the 10 teams that most need to ace the 2022 NFL Draft. Can Robert Saleh's Jets keep their rebuild on track? Will the Packers give Aaron Rodgers receiver help? Might Bill Belichick's Patriots snag a difference-maker or two?

news

2022 NFL Draft: Quarterback prospect-team fits after free agency frenzy

After a momentously active beginning to the free agency period, Gil Brandt scans the NFL landscape to find strong team fits for some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

news

2022 NFL free agency: 10 boom-or-bust players on the market

Will Terron Armstead play like a star left tackle? Can Cordarrelle Patterson keep the good vibes going after a breakout 2021? Gil Brandt highlights 10 boom-or-bust players on the free agency market in 2022.

news

2022 NFL free agency: Team fits for 10 notable free agents

Could James Conner find a new home in Florida? Might Marcus Mariota get a chance to revive his career in the Midwest? Gil Brandt identifies team fits for 10 notable free agents.

news

How Charley Taylor almost became a Dallas Cowboy

Gil Brandt remembers how the late Charley Taylor almost became a member of the Dallas Cowboys -- and how a fortuitous meeting in Brandt's office helped change the course of Taylor's career.

news

2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each NFC team must keep

Should the Falcons keep Cordarrelle Patterson in town? Will Von Miller and the Rams make a run at repeating as champions? Gil Brandt identifies one free agent each NFC team must keep.

news

2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each AFC team must keep

Will the Bengals extend Jessie Bates? Can the Chargers hang on to Mike Williams? Gil Brandt eyes one free agent each AFC team must keep.

news

Top 15 Pittsburgh Steelers of all time: Where does Ben Roethlisberger rank?

Where does recently retired QB Ben Roethlisberger rank among the best Pittsburgh players ever? Gil Brandt assembles a list of the top 15 Steelers of all time.

news

2021 Defensive All-Rookie Team: Micah Parsons leads the way

Gil Brandt assembles a roster of the best defensive rookies of the 2021 NFL season. Who else joins Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons?

news

Gardner Minshew trade fits: Six teams that could use the Eagles QB in 2022

Could Gardner Minshew bring a steady hand to the Broncos or some extra juice to the Lions? Gil Brandt eyes six potential trade fits for the Eagles quarterback in 2022.

news

Assessing playoff chances of every .500 team going into Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

Jimmy Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers have exactly as many wins as they do losses. Will they go on to make the playoffs? Gil Brandt looks at the playoff chances of all five .500 teams in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW