Hakeem Nicks 'overly optimistic' on return, Giants say

Hakeem Nicks' recovery from a broken foot was expected to take anywhere from 6 to 12 weeks, but the New York Giants are tempering hopes for the wideout's hasty return from surgery.
Team spokesman Pat Hanlon told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio on Wednesday that Nicks' projection of returning to the Giants by training camp is "overly optimistic," according to our friends at Rotoworld.com.
Hanlon doesn't expect the Giants' second-leading pass-catcher from last season to participate in drills before the end of the 12-week recovery period.
Coach Tom Coughlin is confident Nicks' replacement can be found from within, and dismissed the notion of pursuing free agent Plaxico Burress.
