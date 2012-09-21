Greg Jennings (groin) aims to play Week 3 for Packers

Greg Jennings is confident he'll be on the field when the Green Bay Packers meet the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. How realistic that is remains to be seen.
The star wide receiver, who missed last week's win over the Chicago Bears with a groin injury, took some snaps in team drills Friday. Jennings didn't practice Thursday, sparking concern he could miss his second consecutive game.
"I'll get through it," Jennings said after practice, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I'm a positive guy. I'm not completely worried about it lingering too bad. It is what it is. It's going to be something I'm going to have to push through right now. If I can get close to 100 percent, that's all I'm looking for. I'm not looking to be 100 percent because that will never happen, ever, probably in my career. Ever."
Jennings seems determined to play, but his status remains uncertain. On Thursday, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Jennings is "not quite where we hoped he'd be by now" and admitted the team might have been too optimistic with his timetable.
It's the type of injury that really can foul up a season if not handled with patience and good judgment. Jennings wants to play Monday, but that doesn't mean he will.