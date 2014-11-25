Green Bay Packers emerging as the team to beat in the NFC

Nelson, a seventh-year pro with 45 career touchdowns, is one of the best deep threats in the NFL. He has consistently torched opponents on vertical routes, amassing 22 receptions of 40-plus yards and averaging 15.3 yards per catch over the course of his career. Nelson's explosive speed and acceleration make him dangerous, but it is a series of subtle route-running tricks that makes him nearly impossible to defend. Nelson has not only mastered the art of speed releasing and stacking defenders against press coverage, but he is one of the best double-move route runners in the game. From his patience at the top of the route to his burst out of the break, Nelson is highly adept at creating separation down the field. With Rodgers capable of routinely putting the ball in the perfect location, Nelson's ability to win against one-on-one coverage creates big-play opportunities for Green Bay.