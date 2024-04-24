Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Packers fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Green Bay's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Green Bay Packers Draft Overview
2023 record: 9-8
Second in NFC North; lost to 49ers in Divisional Round
Packers 2024 draft picks (11):
Round 1, pick 25
Round 2, pick 41 (from the Jets in Aaron Rodgers trade)
Round 2, pick 58
Round 3, pick 88
Round 3, pick 91 (from the Bills in Rasul Douglas trade)
Round 4, pick 126
Round 5, pick 169 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 202
Round 6, pick 219 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 245
Round 7, pick 255
Packers team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Defensive Tackle, Linebacker, Offensive Tackle, Cornerback, Safety
Projected Packers first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 25
|Daniel Jeremiah
|OT Amarius Mims (UGA)
|Charles Davis
|CB Nate Wiggins (CLEM)
|Lance Zierlein
|S Tyler Nubin (MINN)
|Bucky Brooks
|LB Payton Wilson (NCST)
|Peter Schrager
|OT Amarius Mims (UGA)
Packers 2024 Opponents
Home
Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Saints, Dolphins
Away
Bears, Lions, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Eagles
Packers Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|RB Josh Jacobs (Raiders)
|RB Aaron Jones (Vikings)
|S Xavier McKinney (Giants)
|T David Bakhtiari (released)
|K Greg Joseph (Vikings)
|S Darnell Savage (Jaguars)
|G Jon Runyan Jr. (Giants)
|LB De'Vondre Campbell (49ers)
|S Jonathan Owens (Bears)
|T Yosh Nijman (Panthers)
|TE Josiah Deguara (Jaguars)
|RB Patrick Taylor Jr. (49ers)
Packers Decision Makers
President and CEO: Mark Murphy
Executive VP/Director of Football Ops: Russ Ball
General Manager: Brian Gutekunst
Head Coach: Matt LaFleur
Brian Gutekunst
Brian Gutekunst was hired as the Packers GM in 2018.
Packers Draft Notes Since 2018
- 61 total players drafted
- 2 Pro Bowlers selected (CB Jaire Alexander, G Elgton Jenkins)
- Made a 1st-round trade in 5 of 6 drafts
- Selected QB Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (became full time starter in 2023)
- The Packers have used 8 first-round picks in the Gutekunst era (7 of 8 were on defense)
- QB Jordan Love No. 26 overall in 2020 is the only offensive player taken
- Gutekunst traded away QB Aaron Rodgers to the Jets in 2023 offseason & WR Davante Adams to the Raiders in 2022 offseason
- Rodgers: spent 18 seasons with GB (2005-22); 4-time AP NFL MVP, SB XLV Champ & MVP
- Adams: 2nd in receptions (669) in Packers history
- Jordan Love became the full-time starter at QB in 2023 after having only 1 career start from 2020-22 (1st Round pick in 2020)
- Love had 32 pass TD in 2023 (2nd in NFL)
- Love led GB to Wild Card Round win at DAL (272 pass yds, 3 pass TD, 157.2 passer rtg)
- The Packers have not drafted a WR in the 1st Rod since 2002 (Javon Walker, 20th overall)
- Selected WR in the 2nd Round in each of the last 2 Drafts: Christian Watson (No. 34 overall in 2022) & Jayden Reed (No. 50 overall in 2023)
- GB has selected 6 WRs over the last 2 drafts (2022-23)
- Gutekunst has used a top 2 round pick for every offensive/defensive position group except OT
Highest drafted Packers player by position, since 2018
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Jordan Love
|1st
|26th
|2020
|RB
|A.J. Dillon
|2nd
|62nd
|2020
|WR
|Christian Watson
|2nd
|34th
|2022
|TE
|Luke Musgrave
|2nd
|42nd
|2023
|OT
|Zach Tom
|4th
|140th
|2022
|IOL
|Elgston Jenkins
|2nd
|44th
|2019
|DT
|Devonte Wyatt
|1st
|28th
|2022
|EDGE
|Rashan Gary
|1st
|12th
|2019
|LB
|Quay Walker
|1st
|22nd
|2022
|CB
|Jaire Alexander
|1st
|18th
|2018
|S
|Darnell Savage Jr.
|1st
|21st
|2019
Last time Packers picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2020
|Jordan Love
|Utah State
|26th
|RB
|1990
|Darnell Thompson
|Minnesota
|19th
|FB
|1966
|Jim Grabowski
|Illinois
|9th
|WR
|2002
|Javon Walker
|Florida St.
|20th
|TE
|2000
|Bubba Franks
|Miami - FL
|14th
|OT
|2011
|Derek Sherrod
|Mississippi St.
|32nd
|OG
|1982
|Ron Hallstrom
|Iowa
|22nd
|C
|1958
|Dan Currie
|Michigan St.
|3rd
|DE
|2023
|Lukas Van Ness
|Iowa
|13th
|DT
|2022
|Devonte Wyatt
|Georgia
|28th
|LB
|2022
|Quay Walker
|Georgia
|22nd
|CB
|2021
|Eric Stokes
|Georgia
|29th
|S
|2019
|Darnell Savage Jr.
|Maryland
|21st
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.