2024 NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:42 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Packers fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Green Bay's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Green Bay Packers Draft Overview

2023 record: 9-8
Second in NFC North; lost to 49ers in Divisional Round

Packers 2024 draft picks (11):

Round 1, pick 25
Round 2, pick 41 (from the Jets in Aaron Rodgers trade)
Round 2, pick 58
Round 3, pick 88
Round 3, pick 91 (from the Bills in Rasul Douglas trade)
Round 4, pick 126
Round 5, pick 169 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 202
Round 6, pick 219 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 245
Round 7, pick 255

Packers team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Defensive Tackle, Linebacker, Offensive Tackle, Cornerback, Safety

Projected Packers first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 25
Daniel Jeremiah OT Amarius Mims (UGA)
Charles Davis CB Nate Wiggins (CLEM)
Lance Zierlein S Tyler Nubin (MINN)
Bucky Brooks LB Payton Wilson (NCST)
Peter Schrager OT Amarius Mims (UGA)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Packers 2024 Opponents

Home

Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Saints, Dolphins

Away

Bears, Lions, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Eagles

Packers Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
RB Josh Jacobs (Raiders) RB Aaron Jones (Vikings)
S Xavier McKinney (Giants) T David Bakhtiari (released)
K Greg Joseph (Vikings) S Darnell Savage (Jaguars)
G Jon Runyan Jr. (Giants)
LB De'Vondre Campbell (49ers)
S Jonathan Owens (Bears)
T Yosh Nijman (Panthers)
TE Josiah Deguara (Jaguars)
RB Patrick Taylor Jr. (49ers)

Packers Decision Makers

President and CEO: Mark Murphy
Executive VP/Director of Football Ops: Russ Ball
General Manager: Brian Gutekunst
Head Coach: Matt LaFleur

Brian Gutekunst

Brian Gutekunst was hired as the Packers GM in 2018.

Packers Draft Notes Since 2018

- 61 total players drafted

- 2 Pro Bowlers selected (CB Jaire Alexander, G Elgton Jenkins)

- Made a 1st-round trade in 5 of 6 drafts

- Selected QB Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (became full time starter in 2023)

- The Packers have used 8 first-round picks in the Gutekunst era (7 of 8 were on defense)

- QB Jordan Love No. 26 overall in 2020 is the only offensive player taken

- Gutekunst traded away QB Aaron Rodgers to the Jets in 2023 offseason & WR Davante Adams to the Raiders in 2022 offseason

- Rodgers: spent 18 seasons with GB (2005-22); 4-time AP NFL MVP, SB XLV Champ & MVP

- Adams: 2nd in receptions (669) in Packers history

- Jordan Love became the full-time starter at QB in 2023 after having only 1 career start from 2020-22 (1st Round pick in 2020)

- Love had 32 pass TD in 2023 (2nd in NFL)

- Love led GB to Wild Card Round win at DAL (272 pass yds, 3 pass TD, 157.2 passer rtg)

- The Packers have not drafted a WR in the 1st Rod since 2002 (Javon Walker, 20th overall)

- Selected WR in the 2nd Round in each of the last 2 Drafts: Christian Watson (No. 34 overall in 2022) & Jayden Reed (No. 50 overall in 2023)

- GB has selected 6 WRs over the last 2 drafts (2022-23)

- Gutekunst has used a top 2 round pick for every offensive/defensive position group except OT

Highest drafted Packers player by position, since 2018

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Jordan Love 1st 26th 2020
RB A.J. Dillon 2nd 62nd 2020
WR Christian Watson 2nd 34th 2022
TE Luke Musgrave 2nd 42nd 2023
OT Zach Tom 4th 140th 2022
IOL Elgston Jenkins 2nd 44th 2019
DT Devonte Wyatt 1st 28th 2022
EDGE Rashan Gary 1st 12th 2019
LB Quay Walker 1st 22nd 2022
CB Jaire Alexander 1st 18th 2018
S Darnell Savage Jr. 1st 21st 2019

Last time Packers picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2020 Jordan Love Utah State 26th
RB 1990 Darnell Thompson Minnesota 19th
FB 1966 Jim Grabowski Illinois 9th
WR 2002 Javon Walker Florida St. 20th
TE 2000 Bubba Franks Miami - FL 14th
OT 2011 Derek Sherrod Mississippi St. 32nd
OG 1982 Ron Hallstrom Iowa 22nd
C 1958 Dan Currie Michigan St. 3rd
DE 2023 Lukas Van Ness Iowa 13th
DT 2022 Devonte Wyatt Georgia 28th
LB 2022 Quay Walker Georgia 22nd
CB 2021 Eric Stokes Georgia 29th
S 2019 Darnell Savage Jr. Maryland 21st
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

