Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Brian Gutekunst

Brian Gutekunst was hired as the Packers GM in 2018.

Packers Draft Notes Since 2018

- 61 total players drafted

- 2 Pro Bowlers selected (CB Jaire Alexander, G Elgton Jenkins)

- Made a 1st-round trade in 5 of 6 drafts

- Selected QB Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (became full time starter in 2023)

- The Packers have used 8 first-round picks in the Gutekunst era (7 of 8 were on defense)

- QB Jordan Love No. 26 overall in 2020 is the only offensive player taken

- Gutekunst traded away QB Aaron Rodgers to the Jets in 2023 offseason & WR Davante Adams to the Raiders in 2022 offseason

- Rodgers: spent 18 seasons with GB (2005-22); 4-time AP NFL MVP, SB XLV Champ & MVP

- Adams: 2nd in receptions (669) in Packers history

- Jordan Love became the full-time starter at QB in 2023 after having only 1 career start from 2020-22 (1st Round pick in 2020)

- Love had 32 pass TD in 2023 (2nd in NFL)

- Love led GB to Wild Card Round win at DAL (272 pass yds, 3 pass TD, 157.2 passer rtg)

- The Packers have not drafted a WR in the 1st Rod since 2002 (Javon Walker, 20th overall)

- Selected WR in the 2nd Round in each of the last 2 Drafts: Christian Watson (No. 34 overall in 2022) & Jayden Reed (No. 50 overall in 2023)

- GB has selected 6 WRs over the last 2 drafts (2022-23)