Greatest Super Bowl Ever: Bracket breakdown

The butterfly effect of professional sports' largest spectacle, the Super Bowl, is often not seen for decades. Or it can be felt immediately. Super Bowl III offered both outcomes, showing the strength of the AFL (and Joe Namath's guarantee) while making the merger a desirable thing, not a realignment afterthought. The first title game played between a representative of the newly formed AFC and NFC was Super Bowl V, which gave the Colts the ring they lost to Namath two years prior. Later that decade, the conference's premier franchises, the Steelers and Cowboys, fought for the title of "Team of the '70s." The team of the 2000s was decided when the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXIX, their third such title under the Belichick-Brady partnership.