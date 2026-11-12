Go beyond the box score with NFL Next Gen Trends powered by AWS
NFL Media and Next Gen Stats have launched Next Gen Trends, a free, interactive experience on NFL.com powered by AWS. Fans can explore how all 32 teams line up, attack and defend, and track how their strategies evolve throughout the season.
A box score tells you what happened. Next Gen Trends helps fill in the context behind those results: How does a team play? What makes its approach unique? And how has that approach changed over time?
What’s Inside Next Gen Trends
The experience is organized around two views: League Trends, which explore how the game is changing across the NFL, and Team Trends, which examines the identity and performance of each team. Throughout the experience, fans can see how often teams use different strategies, how they perform in those situations and where they stand relative to the rest of the league.
League Trends
NFL offenses and defenses are constantly adapting. An approach that was common a few seasons ago might be falling out of favor, while another is spreading across the league. As the league zigs, who zags?
League Trends helps fans explore those shifts across personnel groupings, play selection, run schemes, and the passing game. Interactive visualizations show how tendencies have changed over time, which teams stand out and how their usage relates to their performance.
Take the Rams' use of 13 personnel, a grouping with one running back and three tight ends. Los Angeles used the grouping on 0.3% of its offensive plays in 2024, then increased that rate to 30.5% in 2025. Next Gen Trends puts changes like that into context, showing how a team’s approach has evolved alongside the rest of the league.
Team Trends
Every offense and defense has a fingerprint: a combination of personnel, tendencies and schemes that reflects how its coaches and players approach the game. Team Trends brings that identity into focus across 28 dimensions.
Fans can see where a team differs most from the league average and select individual metrics for a deeper look. Explore how often an offense uses play-action and how it performs with and without it, or compare a defense's pressure rate when blitzing and rushing without a blitz.
Those identities are not fixed. Coaching staffs change, rosters turn over and teams adjust their schemes. The Team Evolution timeline highlights key turning points to help fans follow how a team’s approach has evolved from season to season.
The Similarity Score compares offensive and defensive tendencies separately to identify the closest stylistic matches across the league. It offers another way to explore shared tendencies between teams and the systems their coaching staffs run. The score measures similarity in style, so teams can play alike even when their results differ.
The Season Picture adds performance context, allowing fans to follow a team's season through measures such as point differential, offensive and defensive expected points added (EPA), and playoff probability. The Next Gen Stats playoff probability model simulates the remaining season 10,000 times to estimate each team’s chance of reaching the postseason. Probabilities update after the conclusion of each game.
Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Next Gen Stats captures player location data 10 times per second. Advanced analytics and machine learning models powered by AWS help turn that tracking data into insights about the schemes and tendencies behind the game.
Next Gen Trends brings those insights together in one place, giving fans a new way to explore how teams play and how the league is evolving.
Next Gen Trends is available now at NFL.com/trends.