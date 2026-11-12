Go beyond the box score with NFL Next Gen Trends powered by AWS

What’s Inside Next Gen Trends

The experience is organized around two views: League Trends, which explore how the game is changing across the NFL, and Team Trends, which examines the identity and performance of each team. Throughout the experience, fans can see how often teams use different strategies, how they perform in those situations and where they stand relative to the rest of the league.

League Trends

NFL offenses and defenses are constantly adapting. An approach that was common a few seasons ago might be falling out of favor, while another is spreading across the league. As the league zigs, who zags?

League Trends helps fans explore those shifts across personnel groupings, play selection, run schemes, and the passing game. Interactive visualizations show how tendencies have changed over time, which teams stand out and how their usage relates to their performance.

Take the Rams' use of 13 personnel, a grouping with one running back and three tight ends. Los Angeles used the grouping on 0.3% of its offensive plays in 2024, then increased that rate to 30.5% in 2025. Next Gen Trends puts changes like that into context, showing how a team’s approach has evolved alongside the rest of the league.

Team Trends

Every offense and defense has a fingerprint: a combination of personnel, tendencies and schemes that reflects how its coaches and players approach the game. Team Trends brings that identity into focus across 28 dimensions.

Fans can see where a team differs most from the league average and select individual metrics for a deeper look. Explore how often an offense uses play-action and how it performs with and without it, or compare a defense's pressure rate when blitzing and rushing without a blitz.

Those identities are not fixed. Coaching staffs change, rosters turn over and teams adjust their schemes. The Team Evolution timeline highlights key turning points to help fans follow how a team’s approach has evolved from season to season.

The Similarity Score compares offensive and defensive tendencies separately to identify the closest stylistic matches across the league. It offers another way to explore shared tendencies between teams and the systems their coaching staffs run. The score measures similarity in style, so teams can play alike even when their results differ.

The Season Picture adds performance context, allowing fans to follow a team's season through measures such as point differential, offensive and defensive expected points added (EPA), and playoff probability. The Next Gen Stats playoff probability model simulates the remaining season 10,000 times to estimate each team’s chance of reaching the postseason. Probabilities update after the conclusion of each game.