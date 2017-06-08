Giants see Paul Perkins as viable three-down RB

"Well, what he's shown is ... in our system you have to have three phases: You have to be able to run the ball. He was an effective runner last year," running backs coach Craig Johnson said, via ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "You have to be able to catch the ball. He did a good job in that. And you have to be able to block people, because they are going to try you out. He probably improved the most in that situation. Guys were going to test him out to see if they were going to get to the quarterback. He held up very good in protection and he's continuing to do that.