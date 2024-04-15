Giants QB Daniel Jones (knee) plans to be ready for training camp

Daniel Jones on Monday said the plan is to be ready for the start of training camp, whether or not the New York Giants draft another quarterback later this month.
The Giants quarterback has taken some wild turns in the past year. After signing a massive extension last offseason, Jones dealt with a lingering neck injury early in the season, missing three games. Then upon returning to the lineup, Jones suffered a season-ending ACL tear.
The neck is no longer an issue, according to Jones, but the ACL rehab continues. Jones said the "plan is to be ready to go by training camp" and that he believes he's made good progress on the road to recovery with his knee.
"Rehab's going well," Jones said Monday after reporting for the start of New York's voluntary offseason program. "Making good progress. Coming along. Spent a lot of time with the trainers here and training staff. Feel like things are going well. I'm coming along well."
But even with the extension, there's a chance Jones could be playing for his long-term spot on the Giants' roster. General manager Joe Schoen has traveled around the country looking at QB prospects far and wide, and the Giants own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Even so, Jones' concentration has been on his own situation and not what the Giants might do in the draft
"My focus is what I'm doing here with my rehab," he said.
Interestingly, Jones compared his current situation to running back Saquon Barkley returning last season in the final year of his deal, not knowing if he'd be part of the Giants' future. Barkley left the Giants early in free agency, signing with the rival Eagles.
"(It's) the same thing with Saquon's (situation last year). The nature of our business," Jones said. "It's a competitive league, so the best way to handle that is to focus on what I'm doing. Focus on myself, and making sure that I'm healthy and ready to play good football. That's what I can control."
Asked if he still viewed himself as the Giants' best option at QB, Jones was clear and direct in his answer.
"I do, yes," he said.
We'll soon find out if the Giants share that view or not.