 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Giants QB Daniel Jones (knee) plans to be ready for training camp

Published: Apr 15, 2024 at 02:13 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Daniel Jones on Monday said the plan is to be ready for the start of training camp, whether or not the New York Giants draft another quarterback later this month.

The Giants quarterback has taken some wild turns in the past year. After signing a massive extension last offseason, Jones dealt with a lingering neck injury early in the season, missing three games. Then upon returning to the lineup, Jones suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

The neck is no longer an issue, according to Jones, but the ACL rehab continues. Jones said the "plan is to be ready to go by training camp" and that he believes he's made good progress on the road to recovery with his knee.

"Rehab's going well," Jones said Monday after reporting for the start of New York's voluntary offseason program. "Making good progress. Coming along. Spent a lot of time with the trainers here and training staff. Feel like things are going well. I'm coming along well."

Related Links

But even with the extension, there's a chance Jones could be playing for his long-term spot on the Giants' roster. General manager Joe Schoen has traveled around the country looking at QB prospects far and wide, and the Giants own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Even so, Jones' concentration has been on his own situation and not what the Giants might do in the draft

"My focus is what I'm doing here with my rehab," he said.

Interestingly, Jones compared his current situation to running back Saquon Barkley returning last season in the final year of his deal, not knowing if he'd be part of the Giants' future. Barkley left the Giants early in free agency, signing with the rival Eagles.

"(It's) the same thing with Saquon's (situation last year). The nature of our business," Jones said. "It's a competitive league, so the best way to handle that is to focus on what I'm doing. Focus on myself, and making sure that I'm healthy and ready to play good football. That's what I can control."

Asked if he still viewed himself as the Giants' best option at QB, Jones was clear and direct in his answer.

"I do, yes," he said.

We'll soon find out if the Giants share that view or not.

Related Content

news

Smart Heart Sports Coalition driving change in Year 1

After being founded in March 2023, The Smart Heart Sports Coalition is making significant progress after its first full year with significant changes in laws in several states across the United States of America.
news

CeeDee Lamb not present at start of Cowboys' voluntary offseason workouts

With no extension in sight, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made himself scarce as the team opened voluntary offseason workouts this week. Lamb is not at the first day of the offseason program on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles sign WR DeVonta Smith to three-year, $75 million extension

The Eagles have exercised DeVonta Smith's fifth-year option and signed the wideout to a new three-year contract extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2028 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets unveil 'Legacy Collection' uniforms, updated primary logo

The Jets on Monday unveiled their new "Legacy Collection" uniforms, which hearken back to the glory days of the "New York Sack Exchange" era of the franchise.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams rejects trade chatter: 'If I wanted to be gone, I'd be gone by now'

Speaking Sunday at his youth football camp in Las Vegas, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams told reporters he had no desire to be traded and looks forward to the Antonio Pierce era.
news

Colts agree to two-year, $46 million contract extension with DT DeForest Buckner

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a two-year, $46 million contract extension with three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's agent denies trade request from 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk wants a new contract but hasn't yet resorted to a trade demand to force the San Francisco 49ers' hand. Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams, denied on social media, a report that the star receiver requested a trade.
news

Twenty-five NFL teams kick off voluntary offseason workout program today

The NFL's voluntary offseason program kicks off on Monday for the 25 clubs with returning head coaches. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins expects to play for Cincinnati in 2024 after requesting trade

Wide receiver Tee Higgins revealed he anticipates playing for the Bengals in 2024 despite a trade request last month.