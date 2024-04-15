Giants QB Daniel Jones (knee) plans to be ready for training camp

But even with the extension, there's a chance Jones could be playing for his long-term spot on the Giants' roster. General manager Joe Schoen has traveled around the country looking at QB prospects far and wide, and the Giants own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Even so, Jones' concentration has been on his own situation and not what the Giants might do in the draft

"My focus is what I'm doing here with my rehab," he said.

Interestingly, Jones compared his current situation to running back Saquon Barkley returning last season in the final year of his deal, not knowing if he'd be part of the Giants' future. Barkley left the Giants early in free agency, signing with the rival Eagles.

"(It's) the same thing with Saquon's (situation last year). The nature of our business," Jones said. "It's a competitive league, so the best way to handle that is to focus on what I'm doing. Focus on myself, and making sure that I'm healthy and ready to play good football. That's what I can control."

Asked if he still viewed himself as the Giants' best option at QB, Jones was clear and direct in his answer.

"I do, yes," he said.