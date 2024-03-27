Giants head coach Brian Daboll considering taking over play-calling for 2024 season

Daboll considering returning to his roots as a play-caller underscores the importance of the 2024 season.

"Certainly," he said. "I did it for a long time. There's a lot of things that go into it. Part of the evaluation that I talked about, there are some other things that I'm looking into. I take my time and do what I think is best for the team."

One byproduct of Daboll taking over play-calling, if he eventually does, would be how it affects other aspects of his job as head coach. But if the Shanahans, McVays and LaFleurs of the football world can pull it off, one would think Daboll has the skill to balance all parts of the job.