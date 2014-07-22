Around the League

Giants' Eli Manning begins season 'a little nervous'

Jul 22, 2014
Marc Sessler

On the latest Around The League Podcast, we cited the New York Giants as one team we just can't figure out heading into the new season.

Last year's incarnation was putrid -- beginning with the play of Eli Manning -- but there's early hope that coordinator Ben McAdoo's new offense can help Big Blue's veteran passer turn the ship around.

"Yeah, it is different. You come into the season a little nervous. You just don't have (the same comfort)," Manning told reporters Monday, per the New York Post. "You have a good feel for it, but not to where I want it to be. That's with repetition and more plays."

Fully mended from April ankle surgery, Manning said earlier this month that he's been "re-energized" by a playbook that stresses quick-hitting passes to a corps of wideouts that added field-stretching rookie Odell Beckham alongside Victor Cruz and Rueben Randle.

The retirement of Chris Snee won't help this offensive line, but the healthy return of David Wilson paired with Rashad Jennings should give New York a more potent ground game to go along with the new-look air attack.

We see the change as a positive for Manning, who got comfortable playing under the same coordinator in Kevin Gilbride for seven seasons in Gotham.

None of the revisions or upgrades will mean a thing, though, if Eli repeats his 27-interception horror show from last autumn. Still, we all know what Manning is capable of when he gets hot, which makes the Giants something of a mystery in the NFC East.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" shines a light on the most unpredictable teams entering the 2014 season.

