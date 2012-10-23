Giants 'definitely' remember Jerry Jones' summer rant

Back in the lazy days of summer, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took the mic and promised fans that his team would "beat the Giants' ass" at home this season.
The New York Giants are 5-2; Jerry's team sits at .500 and looks the part heading into Sunday's meeting at Cowboys Stadium.
At least a few Giants haven't forgotten the owner's high-octane soliloquy. Running back Ahmad Bradshaw told The Star-Ledger he "definitely" remembers the rant.
"We take pride in the billboard postings and different things, which motivates our team," Bradshaw said. "We just use it all for motivation for our team."
The Cowboys bordered on possessed in a season-opening win over the Giants, but Dallas has floated since. This team remains an error-prone, head-scratching operation that can't seem to get out of its own way.
That flashy Week 1 win over Big Blue feels three years old. What the Cowboys accomplish Sunday has a better chance of being remembered.