Giants, Broncos, Colts among shakiest division leaders entering stretch run

The Vikings extended their winning streak to five games by beating Oakland on Sunday. With that win -- and Green Bay's stunning loss to the Lions -- Minnesota now holds sole possession of the NFC North lead for the first time this season. Of course, it's only a one-game edge. The Colts and the Giants are two others holding slim division leads at the moment.
After an embarrassing loss to Kansas City at home, the Broncos sure seem to be in disarray -- especially at the game's most important position. Given Peyton Manning's poor health and general ineffectiveness, it's easy to imagine this Denver team experiencing some struggles down the stretch.
With seven weeks left in the regular season, which division leader is most likely to fall by season's end?
I don't know how much more the other teams in the AFC West can improve, but I do like the Oakland Raiders. If I had to pick between the two, I'd pick Oakland. And at this point in the season, I'd pick Derek Carr over Peyton Manning without a doubt. For me, it's all about a quarterback who's not just confident that he can make throws, but can actually physically make the throws.