Gerald Sensabaugh, Cowboys safety, has knee surgery

Sensabaugh is expected to be ready well before the start of the regular season, which is good news for the Cowboys as they lack depth in the back end of their secondary. With the departure of Abram Elam to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, the Cowboys are left with free-agent acquisition Brodney Pool, 2010 undrafted free agents Barry Church and Danny McCray and 2012 fourth-round draft pick Matt Johnson at the safety position.