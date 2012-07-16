Gerald Sensabaugh, Cowboys safety, has knee surgery

Dallas Cowboys safety Gerald Sensabaugh could miss the start of training camp after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, Todd Archer of ESPN Dallas reported Monday, citing two sources.
The Cowboys held Sensabaugh out of last month's minicamp, and the 29-year-old missed a portion of organized team activities because of the injury. Archer notes that, by undergoing surgery, Sensabaugh will be eligible to report to training camp July 25 along with the rookies for rehab purposes, four days ahead of the veteran reporting date.
Sensabaugh is expected to be ready well before the start of the regular season, which is good news for the Cowboys as they lack depth in the back end of their secondary. With the departure of Abram Elam to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, the Cowboys are left with free-agent acquisition Brodney Pool, 2010 undrafted free agents Barry Church and Danny McCray and 2012 fourth-round draft pick Matt Johnson at the safety position.
A full-time starter since arriving in Dallas in 2009, Sensabaugh started all 16 games last season, logging more than 95 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps and finishing second on the team with 73 tackles. After playing on one-year contracts in 2009 and 2010, the Cowboys rewarded Sensabaugh with a five-year, $22.5 million extension last December. As part of that contract, Sensabaugh received $8 million in guarantees, including the veteran's $1 million base salary for the 2012 season.
UPDATE: Sensabaugh confirmed his surgery later Monday, and he has his sights set on a training-camp return.