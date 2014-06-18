Geno Smith to get 70-75 percent of first-team reps

The New York Jets continue to send clear messages that Geno Smith is a heavy favorite to begin the 2014 season as the team's starting quarterback.
Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg told reporters Wednesday that Smith will get 70 to 75 percent of first-team reps during training camp.
Michael Vick has been open in his opinion he isn't part of a true quarterback competition this summer. He continued his outspoken ways, telling reporters it feels a "little premature" to be categorized as a backup.
"I want to make myself clear: Geno knows exactly what his expectations and his role is," said Mornhinweg, according to Newsday. "Mike knows exactly what his expectations and role is."
Mornhinweg added that Vick has a "great responsibility" and needs to be ready "to play at a high level."
This all continues to head in a certain direction. Smith has the inside track to remain the starting quarterback entering the season. If he falters, Vick will replace him. There remains a very good chance you see both quarterbacks start before the season is through.
