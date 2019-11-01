Free-agent RB Alex Collins suspended 3 games for arrest

The NFL suspended free-agent running back Alex Collins three games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Collins was arrested following a car crash in Owings Mills, Md last March. During the course of their crash investigation, officers detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle, and an ensuing probable-cause search revealed a large glass jar containing approximately five ounces of marijuana. A handgun was also recovered from the vehicle.
He received probation for the incident. Following the arrest, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with the RB.
As Rapoport notes, Collins is recovering from a broken leg, an injury suffered during the summer. He was expected to sign with a new team prior to the start of the 2019 season but ultimately the injury prolonged his return a bit longer.
Rapoport reports Collins should be medically cleared next week and with his legal issues over, the RB could be an interesting late-season addition.