FOX reportedly interested in Sean Payton for NFL coverage

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton might not be out of work long when his one-year suspension begins on April 1.
ESPN, NBC and CBS said Friday that they have no interest in giving Payton a job, however, FOX Sports is open to hiring Payton as an analyst on its NFL coverage, according to The New York Times.
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"Our feeling about Sean is that he's bright, articulate and obviously contemporary," said Lou D'Ermilio, FOX's senior vice president for communications. "Any network with NFL rights would have to consider it."
Although Payton is barred from any involvement with coaching the Saints for one year, the NFL said he was not prohibited from working on NFL broadcasts.
"He is suspended from the NFL for the season," the league said in a statement to The Times. "His involvement in any non-NFL employment or business matters is not our decision."
Payton stands to lose more than $5.8 million from the suspension, according to an ESPN report last week.
Payton was suspended by the NFL as a result of the league's investigation into a "bounty" program that then Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams ran from 2009 to '11 in which players were rewarded for hits that knocked opponents out of games.