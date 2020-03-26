Four-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Six trades shake up Round 1

Published: Mar 26, 2020 at 09:14 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Now that the dust has settled from the free agency frenzy, Chad Reuter reveals his projection for the first four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, a forecast that calls for six trades before the end of Round 1.

Pick
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2020
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow
LSU · QB

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

Burrow's confidence and the presumed return of A.J. Green via the franchise tag could give the Bengals some hope for the first time in a while.

Pick
2
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins
2020
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama · QB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Head coach Ron Rivera has to appreciate not only Tua's on-field prowess, but his character and leadership skills. Landing a special talent is great, but a franchise-attitude-changing player could define this team for a decade. I know Rivera says Dwayne Haskins*is his starter, but the way I see it, the decision to *swap a fifth-round pick for Kyle Allen portends a trade of Haskins once the team selects Tua.

Pick
3
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020
Chase Young
Chase Young
Ohio State · DE

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

I wonder how many trade calls the Lions have already taken for this pick? Young's talent is just too much to pass by unless there's a trade offer that Detroit absolutely cannot ignore.

Pick
4
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2020
Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert
Oregon · QB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS. Herbert has the arm, athleticism and even-keel attitude to succeed in the NFL. The Dolphins stockpiled picks in order to make this sort of trade, preventing the ChargersJaguars or others from moving ahead of them by offering the No. 5 overall pick, an early second-round pick this year and a second-rounder next year.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
2020
Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs
Iowa · T

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. Now that they've applied the franchise tag to Leonard Williams, the Giants need to focus on the offensive line with this pick. Wirfs' athleticism and toughness will endear him to general manager Dave Gettleman.

Pick
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2020
Mekhi Becton
Mekhi Becton
Louisville · T

School: Louisville | Year: Junior

The trade of Russell Okung to Carolina gives the Chargers room for a new starting left tackle.

Pick
7
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2020
Jeff Okudah
Jeff Okudah
Ohio State · CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The Panthers select the draft's top cornerback to replace James Bradberry, who departed in free agency.

Pick
8
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2020
Henry Ruggs III
Henry Ruggs III
Alabama · WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CARDINALS. General manager John Elway must give Drew Lock as many weapons as possible. Swapping Pick No. 15 and a couple of Day 2 picks this year to grab their top wideout target (Ruggs, CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy all have a case to be the first WR drafted, but we'll go with Ruggs here) gives them their best shot to become a legitimate contender in the AFC.

Pick
9
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020
Javon Kinlaw
Javon Kinlaw
South Carolina · DT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

Jacksonville signed Rodney Gunter, but that deal did not break the bank. Kinlaw or Auburn DT Derrick Brown would be a great add to a defense that finished among the league's worst against the run last season.

Pick
10
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2020
Andrew Thomas
Andrew Thomas
Georgia · T

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Signing Jack Conklin to stabilize the right side of the line was huge. Acquiring Thomas to man the left side will bring a smile to Baker Mayfield's face.

Pick
11
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2020
Isaiah Simmons
Isaiah Simmons
Clemson · LB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH JETS. Following up the signing of veteran Dante Fowler with the selection of Simmons will help the Falcons move on from free-agent departures Vic Beasley and De'Vondre Campbell.

Pick
12
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2020
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma · WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Lamb is the best all-around receiver in the draft, and Denver's move up to grab Ruggs makes the choice much easier for the Raiders.

Pick
13
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2020
Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy
Alabama · WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The 49ersSuper Bowl showing made it very clear that they need to upgrade their receiving corps. Jeudy becomes what Emmanuel Sanders was for the team before moving on to the Saints this offseason.

Pick
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2020
Derrick Brown
Derrick Brown
Auburn · DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

The Bucs can find a right tackle later in the draft -- in fact, they might draft two outside linemen this year. Getting a stud like Brown with the 14th pick is too rich to pass up, even with Ndamukong Suh returning to the Bucs on a one-year deal.

Pick
15
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2020
Jedrick Wills
Jedrick Wills
Cleveland Browns · OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS. After acquiring DeAndre Hopkins, the Cards are in position to move down (getting two third-round picks in the trade) and still meet their top need. Wills steps in at right tackle to join D.J. Humphries in protecting Kyler Murray.

Pick
16
New York Jets
New York Jets
2020
K'Lavon Chaisson
K'Lavon Chaisson
LSU · EDGE

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS. The Jets move down and still get the pass rusher they desperately need. Chaisson is still learning the game, but he has the bend and quickness to be an effective edge player. New York gains third- and fifth-round picks this year in the deal.

Pick
17
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2020
C.J. Henderson
C.J. Henderson
Florida · CB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

The Cowboys just re-signed Anthony Brown, but they still need depth at the cornerback spot. Both Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis are free agents after next season, as well.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2020
Austin Jackson
Austin Jackson
USC · T

School: USC | Year: Junior

Jackson should continue to grow into a very good pass protector early in his NFL career.

Pick
19
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2020
Kenneth Murray
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma · LB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Above everything else, I think GM Mike Mayock proved in his first draft with the Raiders that he'll take good football players with good character -- and Murray fits the bill. Even though the Raiders*just added*Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton in free agency, they'll find room for Murray at the second level of their defense.

Pick
20
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2020
Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen
LSU · LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH JAGUARS. Last year, the Steelers moved up to get their man in the middle (Devin Bush). This year, their rival moves up to get Queen before the Patriots can draft him, giving Jacksonville a third-round compensatory pick and their fourth-round selection.

Pick
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2020
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
LSU · WR

School: LSU | Year: Junior

Jefferson's playmaking skills will make the Eagles' passing attack more potent -- especially with a healthy Carson Wentz.

Pick
22
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2020
Denzel Mims
Denzel Mims
Baylor · WR

School: Baylor | Year: Senior (RS)

Trading Stefon Diggs makes finding a deep threat at receiver a high priority for Minnesota; the athletic Mims will make plays on the outside for Kirk Cousins.

Pick
23
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2020
Jordan Love
Jordan Love
Utah State · QB

School: Utah State | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PATRIOTS.*Tyrod Taylor* will start for the Chargers in 2020 -- unless Love upstages him. The Patriots -- always interested in acquiring additional assets -- receive a second-round selection in this draft and the next.

Pick
24
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2020
James Lynch
James Lynch
Baylor · DE

School: Baylor | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS. If new Panthers Coach Matt Rhule wants his former player to join him in Charlotte, he'll need to move up to get him. Rhule will have to trade away a third- and a fifth-round pick -- the one they just picked up for quarterback Kyle Allen -- to move up 14 spots.

Pick
25
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2020
Yetur Gross-Matos
Yetur Gross-Matos
Penn State · EDGE

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

With Everson Griffen voiding his contract, the Vikings now have a hole on defense that Gross-Matos could fill.

Pick
26
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2020
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor
Wisconsin · RB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

Taylor had a great NFL Scouting Combine, proving his first-round value with a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at 226 pounds and showing his ability as a receiver.

Pick
27
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020
Josh Jones
Josh Jones
Houston · T

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

Even though Russell Wilson is a playmaker on the move, he and his running back friends would like to see some resources spent on the offensive line. Jones' nastiness and length give him a shot to excel at either tackle spot.

Pick
28
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020
Cole Kmet
Cole Kmet
Notre Dame · TE

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS. Jacksonville is lacking in their tight end depth chart, even after signing oft-injured veteran Tyler Eifert. Moving down the board a bit to pick the top prospect at the position makes sense.

Pick
29
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2020
Ross Blacklock
Ross Blacklock
TCU · DT

School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)

Tennessee could use help at the five-technique, the perfect spot for Blacklock's talents.

Pick
30
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2020
Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins
Clemson · WR

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Higgins' poor workout may push him down boards a bit -- remember that guys like Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins were available in the late first or early second rounds. The Packers may see him as a similar bargain. Signing Devin Funchess should not deter Green Bay from picking up the talented Higgins at this point on Day 1.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2020
A.J. Terrell
A.J. Terrell
Clemson · CB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Forget about Terrell and Clemson's night against LSU in the title game -- I'm sure he already has. The 49ers looked at the rest of his tape, as well as his combine workout, and saw a future starter.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2020
Terrell Burgess
Terrell Burgess
Utah · S

School: Utah | Year: Senior

Burgess is considered a safety by many, but I think he could play in the slot and even outside if given the chance. The Chiefs could use help at both spots.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Terry Donahue, winningest UCLA coach and former 49ers GM, passes away

Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, died Sunday. He was 77.
news

NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

It's the Fourth of July and NFL teams and players joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate Independence Day.
news

D.J. Chark on 2021 Jaguars: 'We're gonna shock a lot of people'

After recording the NFL's worst record in 2020, the Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in 2021. D.J. Chark believes Jacksonville has the talent to do just that following a slew of offseason changes.
news

Scouting Spencer Rattler: Can Lincoln Riley's latest quarterback live up to Oklahoma predecessors?

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley has churned out NFL quarterbacks, with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray going No. 1 overall in consecutive drafts and Jalen Hurts selected in the second round last year. Can Spencer Rattler reach the heights of his OU predecessors?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW