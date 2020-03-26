Four-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Six trades shake up Round 1

Now that the dust has settled from the free agency frenzy, Chad Reuter reveals his projection for the first four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, a forecast that calls for six trades before the end of Round 1.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
Burrow's confidence and the presumed return of A.J. Green via the franchise tag could give the Bengals some hope for the first time in a while.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Head coach Ron Rivera has to appreciate not only Tua's on-field prowess, but his character and leadership skills. Landing a special talent is great, but a franchise-attitude-changing player could define this team for a decade. I know Rivera says Dwayne Haskins*is his starter, but the way I see it, the decision to *swap a fifth-round pick for Kyle Allen portends a trade of Haskins once the team selects Tua.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
I wonder how many trade calls the Lions have already taken for this pick? Young's talent is just too much to pass by unless there's a trade offer that Detroit absolutely cannot ignore.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS. Herbert has the arm, athleticism and even-keel attitude to succeed in the NFL. The Dolphins stockpiled picks in order to make this sort of trade, preventing the Chargers, Jaguars or others from moving ahead of them by offering the No. 5 overall pick, an early second-round pick this year and a second-rounder next year.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. Now that they've applied the franchise tag to Leonard Williams, the Giants need to focus on the offensive line with this pick. Wirfs' athleticism and toughness will endear him to general manager Dave Gettleman.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
The trade of Russell Okung to Carolina gives the Chargers room for a new starting left tackle.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The Panthers select the draft's top cornerback to replace James Bradberry, who departed in free agency.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CARDINALS. General manager John Elway must give Drew Lock as many weapons as possible. Swapping Pick No. 15 and a couple of Day 2 picks this year to grab their top wideout target (Ruggs, CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy all have a case to be the first WR drafted, but we'll go with Ruggs here) gives them their best shot to become a legitimate contender in the AFC.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
Jacksonville signed Rodney Gunter, but that deal did not break the bank. Kinlaw or Auburn DT Derrick Brown would be a great add to a defense that finished among the league's worst against the run last season.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Signing Jack Conklin to stabilize the right side of the line was huge. Acquiring Thomas to man the left side will bring a smile to Baker Mayfield's face.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
PROJECTED TRADE WITH JETS. Following up the signing of veteran Dante Fowler with the selection of Simmons will help the Falcons move on from free-agent departures Vic Beasley and De'Vondre Campbell.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Lamb is the best all-around receiver in the draft, and Denver's move up to grab Ruggs makes the choice much easier for the Raiders.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The 49ers' Super Bowl showing made it very clear that they need to upgrade their receiving corps. Jeudy becomes what Emmanuel Sanders was for the team before moving on to the Saints this offseason.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
The Bucs can find a right tackle later in the draft -- in fact, they might draft two outside linemen this year. Getting a stud like Brown with the 14th pick is too rich to pass up, even with Ndamukong Suh returning to the Bucs on a one-year deal.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS. After acquiring DeAndre Hopkins, the Cards are in position to move down (getting two third-round picks in the trade) and still meet their top need. Wills steps in at right tackle to join D.J. Humphries in protecting Kyler Murray.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS. The Jets move down and still get the pass rusher they desperately need. Chaisson is still learning the game, but he has the bend and quickness to be an effective edge player. New York gains third- and fifth-round picks this year in the deal.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
The Cowboys just re-signed Anthony Brown, but they still need depth at the cornerback spot. Both Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis are free agents after next season, as well.
School: USC | Year: Junior
Jackson should continue to grow into a very good pass protector early in his NFL career.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Above everything else, I think GM Mike Mayock proved in his first draft with the Raiders that he'll take good football players with good character -- and Murray fits the bill. Even though the Raiders*just added*Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton in free agency, they'll find room for Murray at the second level of their defense.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Jefferson's playmaking skills will make the Eagles' passing attack more potent -- especially with a healthy Carson Wentz.
School: Baylor | Year: Senior (RS)
Trading Stefon Diggs makes finding a deep threat at receiver a high priority for Minnesota; the athletic Mims will make plays on the outside for Kirk Cousins.
School: Utah State | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PATRIOTS.*Tyrod Taylor* will start for the Chargers in 2020 -- unless Love upstages him. The Patriots -- always interested in acquiring additional assets -- receive a second-round selection in this draft and the next.
School: Baylor | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS. If new Panthers Coach Matt Rhule wants his former player to join him in Charlotte, he'll need to move up to get him. Rhule will have to trade away a third- and a fifth-round pick -- the one they just picked up for quarterback Kyle Allen -- to move up 14 spots.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
With Everson Griffen voiding his contract, the Vikings now have a hole on defense that Gross-Matos could fill.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior
Taylor had a great NFL Scouting Combine, proving his first-round value with a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at 226 pounds and showing his ability as a receiver.
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
Even though Russell Wilson is a playmaker on the move, he and his running back friends would like to see some resources spent on the offensive line. Jones' nastiness and length give him a shot to excel at either tackle spot.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS. Jacksonville is lacking in their tight end depth chart, even after signing oft-injured veteran Tyler Eifert. Moving down the board a bit to pick the top prospect at the position makes sense.
School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)
Tennessee could use help at the five-technique, the perfect spot for Blacklock's talents.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Higgins' poor workout may push him down boards a bit -- remember that guys like Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins were available in the late first or early second rounds. The Packers may see him as a similar bargain. Signing Devin Funchess should not deter Green Bay from picking up the talented Higgins at this point on Day 1.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Forget about Terrell and Clemson's night against LSU in the title game -- I'm sure he already has. The 49ers looked at the rest of his tape, as well as his combine workout, and saw a future starter.
School: Utah | Year: Senior
Burgess is considered a safety by many, but I think he could play in the slot and even outside if given the chance. The Chiefs could use help at both spots.