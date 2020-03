Four-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Patriots pick QB in Round 3

Now that the dust has settled from the free agency frenzy, Chad Reuter reveals his projection for the first four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, a forecast that calls for six trades before the end of Round 1.

Round 3

PICK 65 Isaiah Wilson - OT School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PICK 66 Bryan Edwards - WR School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK 67 Jeff Gladney - CB School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 68 Jalen Reagor - WR School: TCU | Year: Junior

PICK 69 Julian Okwara - Edge School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS.

PICK 70 Noah Igbinoghene - CB School: Auburn | Year: Junior

PICK 71 Jake Fromm - QB School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS.

PICK 72 J.K. Dobbins - RB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PICK 73 Xavier McKinney - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior





PICK 74 Willie Gay Jr. - LB School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

PICK 75 Jacob Eason - QB School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 76 Matt Peart - OT School: Connecticut | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 77 Leki Fotu - DT School: Utah | Year: Senior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS.

PICK 78 Antoine Winfield Jr. - S School: Minnesota | Year: Sophomore (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS.

PICK 79 Ben Bartch - OT School: Saint John's | Year: Senior

PICK 80 Cam Akers - RB School: Florida State | Year: Junior

PICK 81 Troy Pride Jr. - CB School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 82 Alton Robinson - Edge School: Syracuse | Year: Senior

PICK 83 Darrell Taylor - Edge School: Tennessee | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS.

PICK 84 Jacob Phillips - LB School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 85 Zack Moss - RB School: Utah | Year: Senior

PICK 86 Jabari Zuniga - Edge School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 87 Harrison Bryant - TE School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Senior

PICK 88 Albert Okwuegbunam - TE School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 89 Kyle Dugger - S School: Lenoir-Rhyne | Year: Senior

PICK 90 DaVon Hamilton - DT School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 91 Larrell Murchison - DT School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 92 Ben Bredeson - OG School: Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK 93 Damon Arnette - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 94 Akeem Davis-Gaither - LB School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 95 Matt Hennessy - C School: Temple | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 96 Michael Pittman - WR School: USC | Year: Senior

PICK 97 Brandon Jones - S School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 98 Solomon Kindley - OG School: Georgia | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 99 Amik Robertson - CB School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Junior

PICK 100 Logan Wilson - LB School: Wyoming | Year: Senior

PICK 101 Kevin Dotson - OG School: Louisiana | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 102 Jalen Hurts - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

PICK 103 Davion Taylor - LB School: Colorado | Year: Senior

PICK 104 LeVante Bellamy - RB School: Western Michigan | Year: Senior

PICK 105 Jonah Jackson - OL School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 106 Alex Highsmith - Edge School: Charlotte | Year: Senior (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.