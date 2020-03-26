Four-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Giants snag WR in Round 4

Now that the dust has settled from the free agency frenzy, Chad Reuter reveals his projection for the first four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, a forecast that calls for six trades before the end of Round 1.

Round 4

PICK 107 Darnay Holmes - CB School: UCLA | Year: Junior

PICK 108 Lucas Niang - OT School: TCU | Year: Senior

PICK 109 Netane Muti - OG School: Fresno State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 110 Antonio Gandy-Golden - WR School: Liberty | Year: Senior

PICK 111 Alex Taylor - OT School: South Carolina State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 112 Anfernee Jennings - Edge School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 113 Shaquille Quarterman - LB School: Miami | Year: Senior

PICK 114 Hunter Bryant - TE School: Washington | Year: Junior

PICK 115 Jordan Elliott - DT School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 116 Antonio Gibson - RB School: Memphis | Year: Senior

PICK 117 Geno Stone - S School: Iowa | Year: Junior

PICK 118 Michael Ojemudia - CB School: Iowa | Year: Senior

PICK 119 Khalid Kareem - Edge School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK 120 Raekwon Davis - DE School: Alabama | Year: Senior

PICK 121 John Simpson - OG School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK 122 Devin Asiasi - TE School: UCLA | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 123 Tyler Biadasz - C School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 124 Quintez Cephus - WR School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

PICK 125 K.J. Hill - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 126 Jonathan Greenard - Edge School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 127 Dane Jackson - CB School: Pittsburgh | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 128 Tanner Muse - S School: Clemson | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 129 Harrison Hand - CB School: Temple | Year: Junior

PICK 130 Collin Johnson - WR School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK 131 Essang Bassey - CB School: Wake Forest | Year: Senior

PICK 132 Isaiah Coulter - WR School: Rhode Island | Year: Junior

PICK 133 Kenny Robinson - S School: West Virginia | Year: Junior

PICK 134 John Hightower - WR School: Boise State | Year: Senior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS.

PICK 135 Cameron Dantzler - CB School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK 136 James Proche - WR School: SMU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 137 Casey Toohill - LB School: Stanford | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 138 Jason Strowbridge - Edge School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK 139 Nate Stanley - QB School: Iowa | Year: Senior

PICK 140 Charlie Heck - OT School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK 141 Rashard Lawrence II - DT School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK 142 Parnell Motley - CB School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

PICK 143 Lynn Bowden - WR School: Kentucky | Year: Junior

PICK 144 AJ Dillon - RB School: Boston College | Year: Junior

PICK 145 La'Mical Perine - RB School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK 146 James Smith-Williams - Edge School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

