Four-round 2020 NFL mock draft: Giants snag WR in Round 4

  • By Chad Reuter
Now that the dust has settled from the free agency frenzy, Chad Reuter reveals his projection for the first four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, a forecast that calls for six trades before the end of Round 1.

Round 4

PICK

107

Darnay Holmes - CB

School: UCLA | Year: Junior

PICK

108

Lucas Niang - OT

School: TCU | Year: Senior

PICK

109

Netane Muti - OG

School: Fresno State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

110

Antonio Gandy-Golden - WR

School: Liberty | Year: Senior

PICK

111

Alex Taylor - OT

School: South Carolina State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

112

Anfernee Jennings - Edge

School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

113

Shaquille Quarterman - LB

School: Miami | Year: Senior

PICK

114

Hunter Bryant - TE

School: Washington | Year: Junior

PICK

115

Jordan Elliott - DT

School: Missouri | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

116

Antonio Gibson - RB

School: Memphis | Year: Senior

PICK

117

Geno Stone - S

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

PICK

118

Michael Ojemudia - CB

School: Iowa | Year: Senior

PICK

119

Khalid Kareem - Edge

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

PICK

120

Raekwon Davis - DE

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

PICK

121

John Simpson - OG

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PICK

122

Devin Asiasi - TE

School: UCLA | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

123

Tyler Biadasz - C

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

124

Quintez Cephus - WR

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior

PICK

125

K.J. Hill - WR

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

126

Jonathan Greenard - Edge

School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

127

Dane Jackson - CB

School: Pittsburgh | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

128

Tanner Muse - S

School: Clemson | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

129

Harrison Hand - CB

School: Temple | Year: Junior

PICK

130

Collin Johnson - WR

School: Texas | Year: Senior

PICK

131

Essang Bassey - CB

School: Wake Forest | Year: Senior

PICK

132

Isaiah Coulter - WR

School: Rhode Island | Year: Junior

PICK

133

Kenny Robinson - S

School: West Virginia | Year: Junior

PICK

134

John Hightower - WR

School: Boise State | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS.

PICK

135

Cameron Dantzler - CB

School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior (RS)

PICK

136

James Proche - WR

School: SMU | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

137

Casey Toohill - LB

School: Stanford | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

138

Jason Strowbridge - Edge

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK

139

Nate Stanley - QB

School: Iowa | Year: Senior

PICK

140

Charlie Heck - OT

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

PICK

141

Rashard Lawrence II - DT

School: LSU | Year: Senior

PICK

142

Parnell Motley - CB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

PICK

143

Lynn Bowden - WR

School: Kentucky | Year: Junior

PICK

144

AJ Dillon - RB

School: Boston College | Year: Junior

PICK

145

La'Mical Perine - RB

School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

PICK

146

James Smith-Williams - Edge

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

